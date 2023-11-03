Today’s Al Roker has hilarious reaction as co-host Dylan Dreyer gets freaked out

Al Roker wasn’t fazed by a recent scare tactic that freaked out his colleague and co-host, Dylan Dreyer.

The two are the co-hosts of Off the Rails, a Today Show podcast on Sirius XM, where Roker has previously disgusted Dreyer with one of his activities.

For a Halloween prank, Roker said their podcast’s producer enlisted the help of her boyfriend, whom he said dressed up in a scary costume.

Roker shared a video clip indicating that the producer’s boyfriend wore a werewolf mask and jumped out to scare Dreyer for the spooky holiday.

In the brief clip, viewers see Roker in a suit and his hat, walking with Dreyer, who has on a skeleton sweatshirt, leggings, and sneakers.

They’re walking and chatting when suddenly, the costumed character pops out. Only part of the back of his mask, a dark shirt sleeve, and a fuzzy gloved hand are seen in the video.

Based on the clip, the prank was a success, as Dreyer looked surprised and freaked out, even letting out a scream after the werewolf’s sudden appearance.

Al didn’t mention if he was in on the prank, but his reaction was priceless. As the werewolf jumped out, he wasn’t intimidated and instead turned to give it a stare before he continued walking.

Meanwhile, Dreyer was still recovering from the freak-out by the costumed character.

Viewers react to Dreyer’s fright as Roker doesn’t flinch

As of this writing, Roker’s clip shared on his official Instagram had racked up over 18,000 likes. It also collected over 200 comments from individuals who left thoughts about Dreyer and Roker’s reactions.

“Al was like, ‘Whatevs…,” a commenter wrote, while another commented that Roker “was too smooth with it.”

“I can’t stop watching,” one individual wrote, adding multiple crying laughing emojis.

“Dylan you’re so cute,” a commenter wrote, and another called Al’s look “mess around and find out.”

Today crew had fun in costumes for the Halloween show

Halloween also included members of NBC’s Today donning fun costumes to celebrate the day. That included Carson Daly as Elvis Presley, Dreyer as Pink, Jenny Bush Hager as Sonny, and Hoda Kotb as Cher.

As seen in the group photo below, Roker donned a wig, mustache, and pink suit for his costume to portray legendary singer Lionel Richie.

Per the New York Post, the theme of the day for their show was Kellyoke, a popular segment on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show where Clarkson, an American Idol alum, performs covers of various songs.

NBC’s Today also shared a video showing all their costumed anchors. Others included Sheinelle Jones as Diana Ross, Craig Melvin as MC Hammer, and Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift from the Eras Tour.

Viewers should continue to see Roker appear on NBC’s Today in the coming weeks as he builds toward his appearance as a host of the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Roker was absent from the 2022 parade due to a health scare, the first time he’d missed it in 27 years. He’s revealed in social media updates he’s doing a lot better since his previous hospitalizations and appears on track to resume his hosting gig.