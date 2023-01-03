Al Roker is returning to Today after recent hospital stays – Here’s when Hoda Kotb says he’ll be back

Al Roker to make his return to the Today show after a health scare. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Al Roker will be making his long-awaited return to the Today show later this week – for the first time in two months.

The 68-year-old was forced to miss weeks of broadcasts due to serious health issues and multiple hospitalizations late last year.

Al had tragically found himself in and out of the hospital in November due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs and legs.

However, viewers can expect their favorite weatherman to return to the NBC show later this week.

During the episode on Tuesday (January 2), the show’s co-anchors, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, revealed the happy news that Al will be coming back.

“We have some great news to share this morning: Al is coming back to the show,” Savannah proclaimed.

Al Roker to make his return to Today after hospitalization

Hoda added, “Everyone’s like, ‘When, when?’ Well, we have our date.”

“He’ll be here Friday. He’ll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He’ll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that.”

Craig also chimed in, claiming that the team would “be back together again” at last.

Savannah then noted how their show is “not the same” without Al before adding, “Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning.”

Al has been a regular on Today since 1996 and is one of the most popular on-air presenters.

He was even branded “America’s most trusted weatherman,” according to the New York Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Al Roker was hospitalized in November

The TV star has been away from the Today show since mid-November, when he was hospitalized for blood clots.

His health scare caused him to miss not only weeks of Today shows but also Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – making it the first time in 27 years.

Al spent four weeks in total at the hospital and went home on December 8. Four days later, he made a virtual appearance on the Today show.

During his return, albeit virtual, Al explained how he was getting stronger by the day as she shared an update on his health.

“I feel good; I feel strong. And every day, I feel a little bit better,” he revealed.

Al also explained that he has to undergo physical and occupational therapy to get back into shape.

The star also managed to spend Christmas and New Year with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their three children.