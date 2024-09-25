Dylan Dreyer reveals ‘Pinch me moment’ with new TV gig

Dylan Dreyer is ready for a new television job, as she recently revealed to her fans.

Dylan has participated in NBC’s Today since September 2012, following her work at former NBC station WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts.

As a Today meteorologist and host, she’s become a familiar face and fan favorite, often filling in for her friend and colleague, Al Roker.

She is regularly seen on Today’s Third Hour with Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Roker.

In addition, Dylan hosts NBC’s Earth Odyssey program and co-hosts part of the Today Show Radio programs on Sirius XM.

She’ll soon appear on another TV program and seems ecstatic about the upcoming gig.

Dylan reveals her upcoming TV gig to fans

On her Instagram, Dylan shared a screenshotted promotional photo of herself from @peopleschoice and @opry IG accounts.

The text below her image indicates she is a presenter at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards on NBC.

“Pinch me moment coming up!!! Presenting at the @peopleschoice Country Awards at the @opry Thursday night!!!!” Dylan wrote in her caption.

Dylan’s announcement brought over 15,000 likes and 370-plus comments from fans reacting to her news.

“Great news! You are my favorite Today show personality and the best dressed!!!” one commenter told Dylan.

“You so deserve to do this. You are awesome!” another fan commented.

“Wow amazing we love you. keep up the great work,” an individual commented.

Another fan told Dylan, “I wait every morning to see what you’re wearing,” and praised her for having “the best style.”

Dylan’s fans weigh in. Pic credit: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

People’s Choice Country Awards presenters include former The Voice coaches and American Idol winner

According to People, the annual awards ceremony will occur Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. It honors the best of country music in various categories that spotlight songs, albums, music videos, and concert tours.

Dylan is one of the many presenters who will appear during the event. Others include multi-time award winners and former The Voice Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay, comedian Matt Rife, and American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery.

Country music star Shania Twain will host the event, with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), and Brad Paisley among the show’s performers.

According to Billboard, Zach Bryan led all PCCA nominees with 19 nominations. After releasing her first-ever country music album, Beyonce had the second-most nominations with 17, followed by Kacey Musgraves with 15.

Beyonce, Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson are three nominees for the top award, The People’s Artist of 2024.

Viewers will see Dylan, Shania, Keith, Brad, Kelsea, Beyonce, and others on stage live on NBC on Thursday, September 26.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards air live on Thursday, September 26 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.