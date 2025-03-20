Dylan Dreyer misses Today Show as Al Roker experiences ‘anticlimactic’ moment

Dylan Dreyer missed the recent Today episode as her co-star, Al Roker, tried to play off an “anticlimactic” moment on television.

Al appeared as one of the NBC show co-hosts alongside Craig Melvin and Laura Jarrett, as Dylan and Sheinelle Jones were absent.

During part of the episode, Al and company looked to introduce a new spring backdrop for Today.

“Happy spring! The new season arrived, and that means it’s time for our annual tradition, where we bring the spring into Studio 1A. Change the big wall!” he said on Thursday’s show.

“Here we go!” Al said as his co-hosts started a countdown for the big moment.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Al didn’t realize the spring backdrop was revealed before his big announcement, so everyone already saw it.

He commented, “I think we jumped it,” calling the moment “a little anticlimactic there.”

Dylan Dreyer is away for a special assignment

Earlier this week, Dylan Dreyer revealed her whereabouts, sharing a carousel post of photos from France. Several images featured Dylan wearing dark shades and posing with friends in various locations.

“All work and no play. No, I mean all play and no work. Wait, some play lots of work. Actually, lots of play and work. Either way, I’m in France for work. Really cool story coming soon!!” she wrote in her caption.

Dylan’s assignment took her to Saint Nazaire, where she wrote a story about the World America MSC Cruise built there. A few days ago, she shared more photos from that location.

Images in her carousel post came from onboard the cruise ship and included her with friends or co-workers wearing protective MSC hardhats.

“Coat, or no coat. The important decisions this morning live from Saint Nazaire, France aboard the brand new @msccruisesofficial World America as they complete the finishing touches! @todayshow will be live from Miami ahead of her maiden voyage on April 9! Let the fun continue!!” Dylan wrote in her caption.

Dylan reported about MSC World America on Today

Dylan reported live from onboard the brand new ship during the 3rd Hour of Today, receiving a “Bonjour” greeting from her co-star Craig.

“Today show asks, ‘You want to go to France?’ I say, ‘Sure’ [and] don’t even ask why,” Dylan joked.

She revealed that their sponsor, MSC Cruises, was “putting the finishing touches” on the MSC World America cruise ship she reported from.

Dylan said the new cruise ship would be “three football fields long” and feel like a “city on the water.”

NBC’s meteorologist and co-host said the ship should sail in “less than two weeks.”

On Wednesday, April 9, viewers will see an episode of NBC’s Today broadcast live from the ship’s deck.

She mentioned to her co-star Craig that there’s a nearby brewery for him to check out and an excellent barbershop for Al to get the “nice close shave” he enjoys.