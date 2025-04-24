Drew Carey to appear in returning The Price Is Right segment with co-star ‘What’s his name’

Drew Carey is carrying on a tradition the late, great Bob Barker started over 40 years ago.

Drew replaced Barker as the host of The Price Is Right in 2007 following Barker’s retirement.

Many fans who watched during the Barker era likely remember Barker encouraging everyone to “have your pet spayed or neutered” during his closing remarks on each episode.

Barker also started a Pet Adoption Week for the game show, which Drew participated in several years ago.

The game show is bringing back the segment, as Drew revealed alongside his co-star, whom he called “What’s his name.”

The Price Is Right star appeared in an exclusive clip with model James O’Halloran, who showed one of the adorable animals up for adoption.

Drew and James revealed Pet Adoption Week’s return

“Hi, we’re celebrating Pet Adopt Week this week at The Price Is Right,” Drew said in an exclusive clip via TV Insider.

“This is Rod, and this is ‘what’s his name,'” Drew said, patting James on the shoulder.

“Every day this week, we’ll introduce you to a sweet pup looking for its forever home,” Drew informed viewers.

James shared that Rod is a 71-pound mixed-breed dog who “thinks he’s a lap dog.”

In addition, he revealed that Rod has spent about a year at the Wags and Walks adoption center, and the “handsome boy” is still ready for adoption.

“So, if you’re interested in adopting or fostering a sweet boy like Rod, please reach out to your local shelter today,” James suggested in the yet-to-air segment.

While James appeared in that particular segment, other models and announcer George Gray could also appear with different dogs available for adoption throughout Pet Adoption Week.

Wags & Walks has several locations

Wags & Walks, started in 2011 by Lesley Brog, is a nonprofit organization that is a “dedicated community of dog lovers.”

Their website indicates their goals include “working to reduce euthanasia in local shelters” and increasing “awareness of rescue dogs being wonderful pets.”

That includes breaking “the stigma around rescue dogs.”

Wags & Walks has rescue and adoption centers in Los Angeles, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. It also hosts New York Summer Pup Up events.

Many of their dogs available for adoption or fostering appear in photos and videos on their official Instagram page, @wagsandwalks.

The Wags & Walks website also shares more details about donating to the organization, fostering, applying to adopt, and more.

Those interested in adopting who aren’t in the Los Angeles or Nashville areas can also contact local shelters, as James suggested in TPIR’s clip.

Drew and TPIR continued Bob Barker’s tradition

Longtime fans of The Price Is Right may have first seen Pet Adoption Week in 1981. The game show’s host, Bob Barker, introduced the week-long event on the show after his wife’s death.

Barker famously closed each episode with “Bob Barker, reminding you, help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered. Goodbye, everybody!”

The Price Is Right carried on the late game show host’s legacy. Several years ago, Drew Carey mentioned continuing the tradition as Bob Barker’s nephew appeared on the show with a dog available for adoption.

Drew still includes Barker’s remarks when he closes each show.

“Please get your pets spayed or neutered. Help control the pet population,” Drew says in his signoff, along with additional remarks, “Take care of yourself” and “especially mental health.”

“Everybody loves you. I love you and we’ll see you next time on The Price Is Right,” Drew tells viewers.

Pet Adoption Week last appeared in 2023, and will return this year during TPIR episodes presented on CBS from Monday, April 28, through Friday, May 2.