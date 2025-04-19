Drew Carey celebrates The Price Is Right contestant in her second chance appearance

Drew Carey was delighted to see a contestant’s inspirational return to The Price Is Right stage for another chance to win.

Halfway into the recently aired episode, announcer George Gray called a contestant, Yolanda, down to the stage.

As she celebrated on her way to Contestant’s Row, Drew welcomed her to the show and wished her a happy birthday after noticing the “Birthday” sash she wore.

Soon after, she and the three other contestants placed their bids for the air purifier that model Alexis Gaube presented on stage.

Yolanda had the closest bid and looked around in disbelief as Drew called her to the stage.

After celebrating with various audience members congratulating her, she walked up to the stage and hugged Drew.

Drew celebrated TPIR contestant’s return to the game show during emotional moments

The surprises continued for Yolanda, as George announced she could win a new car. She walked away from host Drew Carey momentarily, seeming overwhelmed by the moment.

After George described the new car she could win, Drew asked her to tell everyone what she had told him moments ago.

“I was with Bob Barker in 1999 and won the Showcase, and to have the opportunity to be a cancer survivor and be here today is a blessing,” she announced as the audience cheered and applauded.

Drew hugged her during the emotional moment as she told him, “I love you, Drew.”

“I’m so happy for you. I feel so blessed. I feel so blessed to be with you this morning,” he told her.

Yolanda wiped tears away as Drew informed her she would play Pocket Change.

TPIR contestant attempted to win again in her return

To win the new vehicle, Yolanda needed to conquer Pocket Change. It involves a contestant determining the final four digits in the car’s price and then “buying” the vehicle with the pocket change they accumulated from the game.

The contestant begins with a 25-cent card representing enough pocket change to “buy” the car at the starting “price” of 25 cents.

From there, Yolanda had to choose from the numbers atop the game board to identify each consecutive digit in the car’s price. Every time she was wrong, the car’s 25-cent price would increase.

However, when she got a digit right, she could grab one of the money cards off the game board. The objective was to have enough of those money cards to buy the car at whatever price it went to during the game.

Despite looking to the audience for help, she had a stretch of unsuccessful guesses. The car’s final cost for the game was $2.25, so she needed another $2 from the four cards she chose from the gameboard.

Unfortunately, she didn’t have enough, as her cards totaled $1.10. However, she won an air purifier and previously won a showcase during the Bob Barker era.

Drew shook her hand and thanked her for sharing her emotional and inspiring story with others during her return appearance on The Price Is Right.

According to TV Insider, Yolanda’s previous appearance on the game show occurred on March 29, 1999. Ultimately, she won the Showcase Showdown with her spin on the wheel to reach and then win her Showcase. That included a pantry cabinet, pool table, and train depot valued at over $11,000.