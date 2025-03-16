Drew Carey reveals unique group at The Price Is Right and calls upon his former co-star

Drew Carey gave a shoutout to a special group attending a filming of The Price Is Right.

During the recently aired episode, the host interrupted the game show for a random announcement.

“Real quick, can I give a shoutout to Ryan and his group of Ryans?” he said, pointing them out in the audience.

Drew said 20,000 people are in their group, and anyone with the first name Ryan could join.

However, he also mentioned two individuals whom they want as members.

“They especially want Ryan Stiles and Ryan Gosling to join the group,” Drew said as applause and cheers erupted.

Fans reacted to Drew’s random TPIR moment

Drew previously mentioned one of his favorite parts of hosting The Price Is Right is meeting the various audience members. That’s likely how he discovered the group of Ryans attending the show.

Fans shared their thoughts about the random moment, including comments like “In Ryans we trust” and “That was classic!!”

“Let’s go!!!! Ryans of the world, unite and takeover,” a commenter wrote, while the official Instagram for the group @ryanmeetup posted, “You know where to find us.”

Drew Carey has co-starred with Ryan Stiles many times

Many viewers have likely heard of Ryan Gosling, but some may not be familiar with Ryan Stiles. He was part of several popular ABC shows with lengthy runs featuring actor and comedian Drew Carey.

Like Drew, Ryan is also a standup comedian and actor who appeared on the improv comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

However, Ryan first appeared as Drew’s co-star in The Drew Carey Show, which aired from 1995 to 2004. Ryan played Lewis Kiniski in the ABC series and directed an episode.

In addition, he appeared in an April Fool’s episode (below) in which he jokingly portrayed his friend Drew.

In 1998, Drew and Ryan became co-stars on the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Ryan initially appeared in the show’s British version, which aired a final season in 1998. Drew lobbied for ABC to create an American version and the rest was history.

Colin Mochrie and Wayne Brady, now the host of CBS’s Let’s Make a Deal, were also among their co-stars.

They continued co-starring in new episodes on ABC until 2004, when the network canceled production. However, they also appeared in a new collection of episodes that aired on ABC Family from 2005 to 2007.

Drew began hosting The Price Is Right in 2007. In 2013, Ryan began appearing with Wayne and Colin in the CW revival of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Ryan also appeared as a recurring performer on Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza, which Drew hosted. The Game Show Network aired 40 episodes of the improv comedy show from April to June 2011.

According to a 2022 TheThings report, Drew and Ryan remain friends, so it doesn’t appear there is any bad blood between them.

Drew didn’t indicate during his shoutout whether he had met or befriended the other famous Ryan he mentioned. It would undoubtedly be a surprise to see the star of Barbie, La La Land, and The Fall Guy randomly appear on The Price Is Right, too.