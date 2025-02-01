Drew Barrymore says she ‘may not be your cup of tea’ after interview criticism

Drew Barrymore is used to being controversial, and hosting The Drew Barrymore Show has brought even more challenges for the actress-turned-host.

Her interview style has made headlines several times, even being dubbed “unhinged” at one point.

Touch is her love language, but not everyone is on the same page during interviews.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host discussed her unique style and offered an apology.

Valerie Bertinelli and Ross Mathews were there as Drew spoke about the benefits of human touch, which she admitted she brought to the table because of her “touchy-feely” interview style.

Drew said she picked this topic because she is “known to glom on to other humans.”

Drew Barrymore admits she isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’

It’s been a whirlwind for Drew Barrymore and her show, The Drew Barrymore Show. With so many competitors in the daytime talk show genre, Drew set herself apart with her unique interview style.

However, not everyone is on board with her approach. The host addressed this during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew said, “I also just may not be your cup of tea, and you may not want at all to be touched. And I’m so sorry for that.”

Valerie Bertinelli and Ross Mathews defended her, saying she didn’t need to apologize. Being authentic and who she is doesn’t warrant an apology. Still, Drew insisted she knows she isn’t “everyone’s cup of tea” but was happy to know that there are benefits behind being touched and acknowledged.

Drew Barrymore’s interview with Kathryn Hahn sparked criticism

Drew Barrymore caught major flak when she interviewed Kathryn Hahn in April 2023, and the two talked about shaving your legs during the interview.

The host was in Kathryn’s space, and she put her leg on the chair where her guest was sitting. It appeared in good fun, and Kathryn did not call out Drew in any way. However, viewers weren’t too impressed with the moment between the actresses.

That wasn’t the only interview that made headlines. Just a few months ago, Drew hosted Martha Stewart on The Drew Barrymore, and there was an awkward moment between the two.

When Drew placed her hand on Martha’s shoulder, the latter playfully pushed her hand off, which sent critics into a tizzy and made the interview go viral.

Drew is aware of her hosting style and knows that it may not be for everyone. However, it doesn’t appear it will change anytime soon.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.