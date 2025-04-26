Drew Barrymore addresses cosmetic surgery decisions: ‘Don’t judge other people’

Drew Barrymore opened up about people’s decisions over getting cosmetic work done.

The well-known actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show turned 50 earlier this year.

With her celebrating a half century on the planet, many will likely speculate about her various procedures for maintaining a youthful appearance.

She recently participated in a behind-the-scenes Q&A session from the stage of her show, during which audience members could ask her questions.

With that came the question about Drew’s secrets for “aging gracefully” and being “comfortable in your skin.”

The star of hit films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Wedding Singer didn’t hold back with her response.

Drew reveals her secret to ‘aging gracefully’ and addresses cosmetic surgery

“Oh my God, thank you,” Drew replied to the audience member initially asking for her secrets.

“I haven’t done anything,” she told her, adding, “I want to try and stay that way.”

She also indicated she believes in “do whatever works for you,” mentioning a woman she knew who got a lot of work done.

“It just made her feel so good about herself and changed her perspective. The only thing I do know is don’t judge other people because they do things differently,” she shared.

“We’re all on our own path, and we have to support each other,” Drew advised.

Drew revealed she’ll notice things that have changed with her appearance as she’s aged, including “turkey neck” or other differences that make her say, “Oh wow. We’re there now.”

She didn’t necessarily have any secrets to share regarding how to age gracefully, but delivered a message about reducing self-criticism about appearance as we age.

“I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself,” she said, adding, “How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection, and that person looking back at us is us?”

“So the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face,” Drew said.

Several weeks ago, Drew reunited with singer Billy Idol when he appeared as a surprise guest on her show. The interview segment included Drew’s show producers revealing a surprising throwback photo from Drew’s younger days.

Drew’s remarks about aging resonated with fans

Drew’s video about aging gracefully and embracing self-love for one’s appearance received over 43,000 likes on Instagram. Many fans also agreed and supported her commentary in the comments section of the IG post.

“Because she hasn’t done anything is why she looks so great and youthful!! It’s the bottom and plastic surgery that makes people look older and blahhhh,” one commenter said.

“Her key is basically digging deep about self knowledge instead of digging into other’s lives. That’s why I love her!” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “Drew will always look like that little girl in ET, she doesn’t age in my eyes, beautiful from within, she could be 100 and I’d still only see beauty.”

Others wrote, “Love the woman she’s become,” and “DREW ALWAYS THERE WHEN WE NEED HER.”

Drew embraced her milestone birthday

Drew officially celebrated 50 in February and appears to be enjoying the journey as she ages.

She shared an Instagram clip with the caption, “Getting older is as wonderful as it sounds.”

Drew told US Weekly she would have several sleepovers for her birthday celebration, including one with her two daughters as part of a tradition.

So, while she didn’t necessarily share any secrets, positive self-talk and embracing one’s inner child go a long way toward aging gracefully!