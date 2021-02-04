The Falcon and The Winter Soldier poster. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an interconnected shared universe of movies. And now, with the release of shows like WandaVision on Disney Plus, that connectivity will expand into TV shows as well.

On the movie side of the MCU, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to appear in the next Spider-Man movie. Then there’s Starlord (Chris Pratt) appearing in Thor: Love And Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth.

While on TV, WandaVision is approaching the middle of its season, with more MCU series on the way.

One such series is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

MCU Characters crossing over from movies to TV shows.

And we now have confirmation that Don Cheadle will be in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as War Machine. It’s another example of how other characters within the MCU cross over into other shows or movies.

During a conversation with BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, Cheadle revealed a lot of information, especially his appearance on the new Disney Plus series. In what capacity War Machine will appear is still unknown.

Don Cheadle as War Machine in Avengers: Endgame marketing. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

Described as a spy-thriller, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will reportedly deal with Captain America’s legacy. Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hand over the mantle of Captain America to Sam.

However, being a former military man, the series will deal with Sam’s ability to become the hero, given the government’s own possible plans for Captain America.

This is where Cheadle may factor in.

Disney Plus’ Armour Wars series set to begin shooting soon.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will have to do with armed forces and the government. It makes sense that Don Cheadle would be in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Cheadle also confirmed the starting of his own Disney Plus series, Armor Wars. The new MCU series will deal with the fallout of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) death and how it relates to his technology.

The storyline is from a comic book story, albeit one where Stark was alive. The arc will obviously be adapted to fit the MCU where Stark sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

In a conversation with ET Online, Cheadle confirmed that Armour Wars would begin shooting “in a couple of months…” This is exciting as it’s one of the few confirmations of a new Disney Plus MCU series beginning after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney Plus on March 19.