Hamilton on Disney Plus: Release date, trailer and all your questions answered

It’s finally coming! After years of expensive tickets and huge acclaim, home audiences will finally get a chance to see the Broadway play on Disney Plus.

Over the past weekend, the streaming service from the Mouse House released its first trailer for the film, which teases what we might expect. That said, the teaser is only one minute long, so do not expect a lot.

But with the teaser comes many questions. What time will it be available on the streaming platform? How long will it stay on Disney Plus? Will the Disney version of Hamilton be edited or censored?

Here is everything to know about the Disney Plus version of Hamilton releasing on July 3.

What is Hamilton about?

According to the Hamilton website, the hit musical takes a hard look at the founding of America, and where the American people are now. The story is through the eyes of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States.

Based on the biography of the same name, Hamilton blends an incredible musical score by Lin-Manuel-Miranda with incredible acting talent and forces viewers to take a look at the driving forces that make America the nation it is today.

Check out the Hamilton trailer below:

What time will Hamilton be on Disney Plus?

Just like The Mandalorian, all-new episodes or films drop on the service at 3/2 a.m. CT. But for viewers who live on the West Coast, Hamilton should be available for viewing right at midnight.

It’s frustrating for those on the other side of the country, but most are used to it with Netflix following the same model for releasing content.

How long will Hamilton stay on Disney Plus?

As of right now, there are no clear details on how long the Broadway film will be on the service. However, some sites have reported HTML findings embedded in the site for some titles having an expiration date within a year.

And with Hamilton not returning to the stage until maybe later this year, that might be the window for how long Disney Plus subscribers can plan to watch the performance.

Still, much of that remains unclear.

How do I get Disney Plus on my TV?

Luckily, for subscribers to the Disney Plus service at the low rate of $6.99/month, users can access the service on FireTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in televisions.

So, unlike HBOMax, there are several ways to stream Hamilton on Disney Plus from home once it unleashes on July 3.

Will Hamilton on Disney Plus be edited or censored?

As of right now, the answer to this question remains ambiguous. However, there are a few things worth noting just from the trailer.

The movie has been given a PG-13 rating and, depending on the content, that leaves a lot of wiggle room. The show is said to have sexual content but let’s be honest, PG-13 is not a death sentence for that kind of subject matter.

That said, Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly had this to say to a New York Times reporter:

“If we have to mute a word here or there to reach the largest audience possible, I’m OK with that, because your kids already have the original language memorized. I don’t think we’re depriving anyone of anything if we mute an f-bomb here or there to make our rating.”

In summary, it’s not out of the question and will most likely be the case since F-words can only be used once or twice in a PG-13 film.

Hamilton will premiere on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020.