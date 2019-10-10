What time does El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie come out? Find out the California/PST release time adjusted to your area

In just a short while, we’ll finally get to see what happened to Jesse Pinkman after the series finale of Breaking Bad with the new film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Two words… “Yeah, b***h!”

When the show ended six years ago, fans never imagined a continuation outside the bounds of Better Call Saul. Most of us were content, leaving Jesse’s whereabouts to our imagination.

That said, after tomorrow, all that will change and Breaking Bad fans will hopefully get the sequel they deserve.

Those who plan on staying awake to catch the film might be curious when it will hit Netflix in their respective time zones. Here is what to expect from the Breaking Bad sequel and what time it premieres on Netflix in your time zone.

What is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie about?

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie takes place after the events of Season 5, where Jesse gets in an El Camino and escapes the clutches of the pain Walter White caused him.

The details surrounding the film remain tightly hidden from the public except for the little nuggets of footage from the previews.

What can be gathered is Pinkman’s world was not “Happily Ever After” once he escaped. Various clips and previews indicate the police are hunting him down.

This fact is proven by one of the trailers showing Skinny Pete interrogated by law enforcement, demanding to know where Pinkman can be found.

Regardless, all the mystery involved with El Camino only makes it harder to wait and see what comes next in the Breaking Bad saga. So, here is when to expect it in your streaming time zones.

What time does El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie come out?

Because Netflix is based out of California, all time zones must be adjusted for their location. With California Pacific Standard Time, viewers can expect the Jesse Pinkman sequel to drop right at midnight. Mountain Standard Time will release an hour later, respectively.

Central Standard Time viewers will have to wait until 2 a.m. to begin watching the Breaking Bad sequel

Eastern Standard Time and Atlantic Standard Time viewers will have to be a little more patient with the movie premiering at 3 a.m.

Hawaii residents and Alaskan viewers will get to enjoy it much earlier in the day with their time zone being 2 to 3 hours behind that of California.

Hawaiian Standard Time can expect El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie around 9 p.m and Alaska Standard Time around 10 p.m.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie begins streaming on Netflix on October 11.