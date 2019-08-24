El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer, release date, and cast details arrive online

One of the biggest shows in the past decade or so is making a comeback, only this time as a full-length movie. On Saturday, Breaking Bad fans saw at least one character from their favorite show return in the new El Camino teaser.

Here are more details about the film’s cast, release date, and a first look at the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer.

New El Camino trailer teases major Breaking Bad character

Netflix debuted its upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie as a teaser trailer video on Saturday (August 24). It features Skinny Pete in an interrogation scene refusing to give up the location of someone. As the scene continues to focus on Pete, he mentions seeing “all they did to him to make sure he kept cooking” inside a “little cage.”

Ultimately, Pete tells the interrogators, “No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage.”

Just after those words, we fade to the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie title screen and then get further details about when the movie drops. It should have fans of the popular show about a chemistry teacher turned meth dealer giddy for what’s on the way.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie release date, cast details

This one has very few details available so far. However, the El Camino cast will feature Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker. Also, as one might expect, actor Aaron Paul returns as fan-favorite Jesse Pinkman.

It’s also a continuation of the former AMC series, Breaking Bad. That show, starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White, lasted for five seasons and received plenty of praise from critics and fans. It also spawned the spin-off series, Better Call Saul, featuring actor Bob Odenkirk in the lead role.

During its run, Breaking Bad received a number of major awards, including 16 Emmys and two Golden Globes. Cranston won four of those Emmys and Paul claimed three during Breaking Bad’s five seasons on AMC. It even achieved a Guinness World Record in 2013 as the most critically-acclaimed show of all time.

Now, fans will get to see more of the show they love as a full-length film. The new movie is coming exclusively to Netflix for subscribers to watch. It’s written and directed by Vince Gilligan. The El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie release date is October 11, 2019.