Breaking Bad movie: Spin-off is a sequel that will premiere on Netflix

Aaron Paul will star in the upcoming Breaking Bad movie. Pic credit: AMC

Last month, Bryan Cranston confirmed that a Breaking Bad movie is in the works. Now we’re learning even more details about the upcoming sequel that should get fans of the show excited.

A new update on the Breaking Bad movie from Deadline reveals that the upcoming feature-length film will be headed to Netflix, who holds first-run rights on the film before airing on AMC. Also, it will star Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

The highly anticipated Breaking Bad movie was written by series creator Vince Gilligan, who will also executive produce the film alongside Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

The premise of the movie is that Jesse Pinkman has been kidnapped and must work to free himself. Given what we know about Jesse, this should be highly entertaining.

There have been questions about whether Walter White will be in the movie. While Bryan Cranston was the one to break the news about the upcoming Breaking Bad sequel, he also revealed that he did not know if his character would be making an appearance.

What he did say is that if Vince Gilligan were to ask him to do it, he would.

“I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad,” Cranston said on The Dan Patrick Show. “And it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit.”