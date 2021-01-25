Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos rumored to make an appearance in The Eternals

Thanos played by Josh Brolin in the MCU. Pic credit: Marvel Studios.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest villain was undoubtedly the character of Thanos. Although he ceased to exist at the end of Avengers: Endgame, a new rumor broke about Thanos in The Eternals movie being a possibility.

The statement came from the comic book creator of Thanos himself, Jim Starlin. During an interview on Twitch, the writer mentioned that Marvel Studios advised him of Thanos in The Eternals as a guest appearance.

Following the statement, the creator did try to cover and walk back his comments. Whether or not spoiling the secret was a concern, or he was just speculating himself, is unknown.

This is why the news of Thanos in The Eternals should be a rumor for now. Although, a rumor that makes sense, when realizing who The Eternals are, and how Thanos fits into their world.

Who Are The Eternals?

One of Marvel Studios’ most awaited movies is The Eternals, and arguably, one of their biggest. The new MCU film stars a massive ensemble cast featuring the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and more.

The Eternals in the comic books. Pic credit: Marvel Comics.

In the comics, The Celestials created The Eternals, one of whom already made an appearance in the MCU as Starlord’s (Chris Pratt) father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, played by Kurt Russell. After living on Earth in secret, an experiment granted the Eternals powers.

However, due to an internal power struggle, the group split in two, each led by a brother. One group remained on Earth, while another relocated to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

This sequence of events may not happen the same in the movies as in the comics, especially as Titan is a different planet in the MCU entirely. However, the story may be adapted to fit the MCU.

How does Thanos fit in with The Eternals?

Thanos in the comic books. Pic credit: Marvel Comics.

Thanos himself is a Titan, and part of the group of Eternals that split from the Earth-based group. Not to mention that he is the first cousin of Thena, played in The Eternals movie by Angelina Jolie.

So there is a definite relation and connection to Thanos in the Eternals movie. Thanos, however, in the current MCU continuity ceased to exist at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

So this rumored “guest appearance,” could easily be flashback sequences of, possibly, a younger Thanos. Given that The Eternals may take place decades in the past of the MCU continuity, Thanos in the movie could very much be a possibility.

The Eternals is set to release on November 5, 2021.