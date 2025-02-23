Did SNL 50 sideline Whoopi Goldberg on The View?

Whoopi Goldberg was sick last week and missed moderating The View for a few days while Joy Behar filled in for her.

The co-host of The View took some time off in January while traveling to Paris for fashion shows and returned with some “secret” news she reluctantly shared with everyone.

Whoopi let the secret out of the bag about an exciting opportunity she has coming up in March.

She will present an award at the Oscar Ceremony on March 2 in Las Angeles, but a sickness may prevent her from going.

Whoopi recently went to the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, where she walked on the red carpet and attended the show.

Whoopi made it to work at The View for two days after the show when calamity struck, and she came down with “the flu,” according to Joy Behar.

Colin Jost’s joke about SNL 50 may have some truth to it

With Whoopi sidelined from The View until she gets over her sickness, others are speaking out about the event she attended before she got sick.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) recently celebrated 50 years of being on the air with a huge live show that gathered many well-known faces into one space.

Half of the SNL Weekend Update team, Colin Jost, shared a joke that may prove unfunny if it turns out to be true.

He said in a skit, “Health experts are facing increased pressure this winter in the face of outbreaks of Covid, the flu, RSV, and norovirus, which they are calling a Quademic. So we did the smart thing and packed every beloved entertainer over 60 into one tiny space.”

Whoopi is a young 69-year-old who may have caught her sickness while she was out among thousands of people at the SNL 50th Anniversary Special. She spoke to many reporters on the red carpet that evening.

That evening, Whoopi shared why she would never host an episode of SNL and then attended the show while perhaps catching a flu bug.

Whoopi isn’t the only person who got sick after the SNL 50 show.

Steve Martin shared about the SNL 50 COVID-19 curse

Steve Martin shared on his Instagram that his good friends Martin Short and Maya Rudolph are both victims of the SNL 50 COVID-19 curse. They both tested positive for COVID-19 after the event.

Steve shared that he had to reschedule a sold-out event because his friends caught sickness around the time of the SNL event. A sickness like his friend’s may have happened to Whoopi, effectively sidelining her from The View until she recovers.

Hopefully, she will be better before her exciting Oscar event. Fans also want to know which award she will present at the ceremony.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.