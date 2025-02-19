Whoopi Goldberg’s absence on The View has fans commenting

A recent episode of The View looked vastly different than usual since only four ladies sat around the table.

Joy Behar, no stranger to running things on The View lately, shared some awful news about Whoopi Goldberg during a recent episode.

Whoopi Goldberg took an extended time off from her job as moderator on The View while she was in Paris showing off her new body at a fashion show.

During that time, Joy kept the ladies in line on The View, filling in for the absent Whoopi Goldberg, secure in her future on the show.

The extra work, coupled with Joy’s play, My First Ex-Husband, an Off-Broadway production, took its toll on her health, and she took time off while Whoopi covered.

Whoopi and Joy, their dear friends, have each other’s backs, showing Joy covered for Whoopi again on The View without hesitation.

Whoopi’s absence from The View has fans talking

Joy announced at the beginning of a recent episode of The View that Whoopi had the flu and could not join the other ladies.

Joy, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin had to get along on The View without the beloved Whoopi.

Fans quickly noticed Whoopi was missing her spot on The View and started commenting on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan said, “Whoopi’s not there today.” Another added, “Where’s Whoopi?! It’s not Friday. ” This referenced the long weekends that Whoopi takes each week. It is not like her to randomly be away from the show unless she’s sick or has a work obligation.

Fans react to Whoopi Goldberg’s absence on The View. Pic credit: @gramfurn/LibraAbsolut/X

Another fan said, “Whoopi’s not there. It’s going to be a day of everyone talking over each other.” It takes a strong influence to keep the ladies in line on The View, that’s for sure.

A fan shares their feelings about Whoopi Goldberg’s absence on The View. Pic credit: @deetoshia80/X

Whoopi spilled the tea on the SNL red carpet

Whoopi spent the weekend mingling with many people, and that could be where she caught the flu.

Whoopi, who will present at the Oscars in two weeks, attended the SNL Anniversary Special. There, she made it clear that she would not host an episode of SNL and that nothing could persuade her to do the dirty deed.

Whoopi shared her reasons for not hosting an SNL episode, citing the time involved and the fact that she’s done that type of job before doing comedy standups.

Let’s hope that she quickly recovers from the flu so that her fans can see her presenting awards at the Oscars next month.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.