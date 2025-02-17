Whoopi Goldberg shares why she said no to hosting the iconic SNL

Whoopi Goldberg owns her role as moderator of The View and doesn’t let any criticism get her down.

Whoopi recently shared on The View that she doesn’t care if anyone rejects her because she knows her importance.

Over the years, Whoopi Goldberg has set high standards for herself and her career, pursuing the roles she wants while saying no to those she wants to avoid.

She has even successfully worked a four-day weekend each week into her contract at The View while Joy Behar steps up as moderator of the show.

While Whoopi can write her own ticket to almost any show, one iconic show reached out to her, but she declined the job.

During the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, a reporter asked Whoopi about hosting SNL and why she turned it down.

Whoopi reveals why she said no to SNL gig

Whoopi began her career as a comedian in 1983 with The Spook Show, a one-woman show, before heading to Broadway and has not looked back since.

Whoopi recently walked the red carpet at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special and spilled some tea about SNL.

One reporter asked Whoopi why she turned down a request to host SNL, and she replied, “It required a week; it required you to sit with people and write sketches, and I didn’t really have the time, and I didn’t want to do that. I just wanted to work on my own.”

The same reporter asked if she would ever go back, and Whoopi revealed that she would not and that her only appearance on SNL was because Justin Bieber asked her to introduce him once.

Another reporter, this time for Elle Magazine, asked Whoopi what would get her to return to SNL, and Whoopi’s answer was telling. When asked which host could get her to come back, Whoopi said, “There isn’t one.”

Whoopi reveals if she is working on a new movie

Whoopi loves attending award shows and specials, as she did while walking the SNL red carpet. She recently shared that she is presenting at the Oscars in March 2025.

Yet another reporter, Christina Opari, asked Whoopi when her next movie role would be, and Whoopi did not have it. Whoopi snapped, “I just came in for this tonight. Now you are trying to get me to do more.”

Whoopi is clear about her longing for retirement. She seems to be slowing down a bit, and not having a new movie in the works is a big clue.

