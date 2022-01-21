Clayton James says his latest Hallmark movie is about seizing the moment

Emilie Ullerup and Clayton James in the Hallmark movie Don’t Forget I Love You. Pic credit: Crown Media

Canadian actor Clayton James is excited for audiences to catch his most recent Hallmark film. In Don’t Forget I Love You, James plays single dad Josh, who connects with a woman named Taylor, played by Emilie Ullerup.

“He moves to a new town with his daughter and meets the neighbor across the street,” James said in a recent appearance on the Sarah Scoop Show.

At first, there is a bit of a personality clash between the two. “My character is a little bit…excited and out there,” James said. “She’s a little bit more reserved than he is.”

Taylor digs up a time capsule left by her mother and finds a series of written challenges. Each is designed to force Taylor outside her comfort zone and open herself up to the possibility of love.

Josh agrees to help her complete the challenges, whether it’s dragging her across a suspension bridge despite her fear of heights or taking a yoga class with her in which goats roam among the students.

Fun on the set

James raved about his co-star, Emilie Ullerup, who stars as Bree O’Brien on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores.

“Emilie is a powerhouse,” he said. He also enjoyed working with 12-year-old Daphne Hoskins, who played his daughter. He spoke about how young actors don’t overthink things.

“They just act,” he added. “They bring truth to it.”

One of his favorite behind-the-scenes moments was when he and Emilie shot the yoga class with goats. “I look over, and the goat was on Emilie’s back, and it was just starting to eat her hair, and we’re rolling, and she’s trying so hard to keep it together,” he said.

Hallmark fan

James has starred in several Hallmark movies over the years, including The Sweetest Heart (2018), The Last Bridesmaid (2019), and Christmas on My Mind (2019). He also has a recurring role in the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart.

In his interview, James said he loves working on projects for the network.

“I think Hallmark has just grown to be a really fantastic production company that’s making these easy-to-watch films that you can watch with your family,” he said.

He mentioned that each movie has a positive message. In Don’t Forget I Love You, the message is to take risks because the rewards will be worth it.

“Live in the moment and enjoy it,” he said. “It’s a short journey, and it goes by fast.”

Don’t Forget I Love You will air on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 22 at 8/7c.