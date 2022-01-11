When Calls the Heart fans upset over Season 9 premiere date

Pascale Hutton and Erin Krakow of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Pic credit: Crown Media

Fans of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart have expressed anger and disappointment over the Season 9 premiere date of March 6. In past years, the series has debuted in February. Also, another popular series, Outlander, will premiere on the same day.

Though it is only a few weeks difference, the delay is enough to make some fans upset.

In December, Hallmark posted a video on its Instagram account teasing the Season 9 premiere. The caption read, “Check out the latest promo from @hallmarkchannel! Notice anything new? Season Nine debuting in March! Stay tuned for the official premiere date!”

Almost immediately, fans began reacting to the post.

“March?!” one fan wrote. “I thought it was February?”

“Wow!!! Really making us wait until March?!?!” wrote another fan. “And now preview Christmas episode on Christmas Day??!? What’s with the changes? You did film this summer! #dissapointed.”

One fan pointed out that the premiere will conflict with the season premiere of Outlander.

About When Calls the Heart

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s longest-running television program. Based on a series of books by Canadian author Janette Oke, it tells the story of a wealthy young school teacher who moves to a small mining town.

The show debuted in 2014 and quickly gained a loyal fan base. But fans have expressed frustration over the network’s decisions regarding the series. When Season 8 finished in May 2021, Hearties — as they call themselves — took to social media to vent their frustration over the final episode.

In “The Kiss,” the show’s lead character, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), ended a three-season-long love triangle by choosing businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). Some Hearties said they felt misled and believed Nathan was a better match for Elizabeth.

One of the show’s co-creators defended the decision during a June podcast, saying a romance between Nathan and Elizabeth would have been too similar to the one she shared with her first husband on the series, who was also a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Season 9 coming soon

Though some fans are frustrated about the extra wait time for Season 9, others say they are thrilled with the premiere date.

Another one wrote, “My birthday is in March, this is the best bday gift.”

Season 9 of When Calls the Heart will premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 8/7c on Hallmark.