When Calls the Heart Season 9 premiere date: Hallmark Channel announces return

The cast of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark Channel has set a date for the Season 9 premiere of When Calls the Heart and the first episode of the new season will be here before we know it.

“12 brand new episodes with all your favorite citizens of Hope Valley!” wrote writer and producer Brian Bird on Twitter. “We hope to see you there!”

The network released a series of previews for the new season, but not all fans liked what they saw.

“Hmm, not sure about S9,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Was excited with the S8 ending, but didn’t like most of the writing in S8. S9 seems like many changes. I’m going to watch to see if I’m right in my thinking & go from there. Honestly hope they don’t go change the intro & music too!”

Some fans are still upset with how Season 8 ended. In the final episode, Elizabeth (played by Erin Krakow) ended a three-seasons-long love triangle by choosing businessman Lucas Bouchard (played by Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (played by Kevin McGarry).

The episode devastated some Hearties, who said Elizabeth and Nathan were a much better match.

So it's official, #Hearties… S9 of @WCTH_TV premieres on @hallmarkchannel and @SCHeartHome Sunday night, March 6, at 8 pm ET/PT! 12 brand new episodes with all your favorite citizens of Hope Valley! We hope to see you there! https://t.co/EPv9dyD9cF — Brian Bird (@brbird) January 5, 2022

New faces in Hope Valley

Fans worried about Nathan’s state of mind after his rejection can rest easy. The show has already hinted about a love interest for him. In a preview shared on Hallmark Channel’s website, Nathan meets a newcomer to Hope Valley, Mei Suo (played by Amanda Wong).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Pic credit: Twitter/@brbird

Also new to the show is Hyland Goodrich, who has taken over the role of Elizabeth’s son, Jack Thornton Jr. The part was previously played by twins Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor, who appeared on the series from Season 6 to Season 8.

In an Instagram post, Krakow introduced her new co-star.

“Hyland has brought so much joy and laughter to Hope Valley,” Krakow said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s a natural in front of the camera and his improvisations had us all grinning! We can’t wait for the Hearties to fall in love with Hyland’s performance, as we have.”

Clara and Jesse in Montana

Another change this season will be the loss of Clara (played by Eva Bourne) and Jesse (played by Aren Buchholz). In a scene released by Hallmark, Bill Avery (played by Jack Wagner) announces to the Canfield family that he has received a letter from the young couple.

When Angela Canfield (Vienna Leacock) asks where they are, her father answers, “Homesteading in Montana.”

There’s no word from the network as to whether this is a permanent move or if the characters will return later on in the season.

Season 9 of When Calls the Heart will premiere on Sunday, March 6, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.