Chicago P.D. TV schedule update: Two new Season 9 episodes air soon

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. is about to return with new episodes from Season 9, and that can’t come soon enough for fans who have been frustrated by the length of the winter hiatus.

First up, we have the Chicago P.D. winter premiere, which debut on Wednesday, January 5. This new episode will have the team back in action following a rough first half of the season.

For now, the show is going in a new direction. As a reminder, on the Chicago P.D. fall finale for Season 9, the FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s disappearance was put to bed. At least that’s what Halstead and Voight hope after they blackmailed an FBI agent.

And now, Intelligence can get back to focusing on some new cases, even though there is likely to be a shift in Halstead and Voight’s approach to working with one another. Halstead is no longer willing to be in the dark or be sidelined when important decisions are made.

Updated Chicago P.D. schedule for Winter 2022

The first new episode is called Home Safe, and here are some Chicago P.D. set photos for that January 5 installment. This will be Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10, and it airs at the regular time of 10/9c on Wednesday night.

After the winter premiere, it has been reported that another break would be taking place before the next new episode, but the updated TV schedule from Comcast reveals some great news at NBC.

On Wednesday, January 12, a new episode of Chicago P.D. called Lies will air for the first time. According to the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 11, “Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case; Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision.”

Much more drama coming with Chicago P.D. Season 9b episodes

For any Chicago P.D. fans who may have forgotten, Halstead and Upton got married at the end of the fall finale. That might cause a shift in their partnership, but it certainly shows that they are committed to each other for the long run.

An upcoming storyline is also going to force Ruzek and Burgess to examine their relationship when it comes to taking care of Makayla. A roadblock is going to surface for the former couple, possibly forcing them to make some important decisions that could impact all three of them.

And regarding Atwater, it’s clear that the episode called Lies is going to track back to when he started dating a woman and never told her that he is a cop. That omitted detail could have repercussions on both his personal and professional life if he isn’t careful.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.