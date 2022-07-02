Chicago P.D. theory: Could a twist open Season 10?

Anna and Voight had a dramatic storyline in Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale was a dramatic one, with the investigation into Javier Escano (played by Jose Zuniga) coming to a deadly conclusion.

After Escano was killed by Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado), Voight tried to figure out a way to save his informant. But it led to Anna shooting Voight right before Upton shot and killed Anna.

There could be some fallout from what took place between them all at that intersection. Intelligence could also be looking really good after the rest of the team found the stash that Escano’s crew had left behind.

Did Anna really die on Chicago P.D.?

Anna didn’t die until she was at the hospital with quite a few witnesses in attendance. What if Voight set it up so that Anna could fake her death and disappear with her son after helping Intelligence take down Escano?

Voight certainly has the pull to achieve something like this, and it would definitely open the door for Anna to return at a later point in the run of Chicago P.D. Plus, it would let Upton off the hook when it came to shooting Anna in the street.

If Chicago P.D. Season 10 went with a twist like this one, it could lead to some dramatic television moments in the premiere episode. It could also lead to some future undercover work for Anna, allowing Carmela Zumbado to return to the Chicago P.D. cast.

While there has been no hint at Chicago P.D. actually going through with a twist like this yet, it also wouldn’t be the first time that Voight has given Anna a second chance at redemption.

The new season of One Chicago dramas begins on Wednesday, September 21. That’s when Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 debut.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.