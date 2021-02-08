Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 6 preview: A complex murder and undercover investigation

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 6 airs on Wednesday night. We have a full synopsis for the new episode, as well as a brief clip that NBC aired in advance of the big night.

The new episode is called Equal Justice and it is going to take the Intelligence team in a new direction. And that includes an undercover investigation getting carried out by someone surprising.

Last week, we saw a touching episode of Chicago P.D., with Officer Kim Burgess (played by actress Marina Squerciati) becoming a foster parent of the child that she and Ruzek saved earlier in Season 8. This seems like it will definitely have an impact on the relationship between Burgess and Ruzek. The episode ended with Burgess taking the girl home with her.

Hopefully we get an update on how things are going between Burgess and her new foster daughter on the next episode, but that isn’t one of the plot points that were included in the synopsis released by NBC.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 6 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the Chicago P.D. episode called Equal Justice that will debut for the first time on Wednesday, February 10.

“After a seemingly innocent young man is gunned down in the street, the team works to bring in the suspected culprit, but the case is more complex than it appears; the grief-stricken father is determined to do his own undercover work.”

Equal Justice episode promo for Chicago P.D.

Below is the quick clip that NBC teased for the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. Eagle-eyed TV viewers might recognize the actor featured in it.

More new episodes from One Chicago

All three of the One Chicago shows have new episodes airing for the first time on February 10. This is continued great news, especially after so few episodes of the trio of shows aired in fall 2020. This winter and spring appear ready to continuously provide new content.

The night starts with a new episode of Chicago Med that will focus on Maggie’s son. It’s also going to showcase some drama in Dr. Will Halstead’s study and Dr. Ethan Choi having some severe issues with stress.

That will then work into the next new episode of Chicago Fire airing right after Med. In this episode, newish firefighter Blake Gallo is going to disobey an order from his superior Matt Casey as he tries to save someone at an accident site. Will Gallo keep his job at Firehouse 51?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.