Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14: Family drama, a missing girl, and a serial killer

The new Chicago P.D. episode picked up with Adam Ruzek’s dad struggling.

The writers circled back to an episode from before the One Chicago crossover.

Ruzek’s dad is having memory problems, and he now lives with his son and Kim Burgess.

Ruzek was also trying to piece together where the serial killer had gone.

During the same episode where Ruzek’s dad returned to Chicago, Intelligence dealt with the case of a serial killer and a girl named Zoe.

The case was still open, and they worried the killer would strike again.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14 recap

When Ruzek finally made it to work, he was greeted by an aminated, Kevin Atwater, who said a tip came in from St. Louis about the killer they were tracking. It was another false lead.

Zoe’s foster mom called Ruzek, but when he got there, she was dead, and Zoe was missing.

They discovered that the killer had returned and abducted Zoe. Intelligence tracked down the vehicle he used, and they found a note Zoe had left behind: “I’m Zoe. Help.”

Ruzek’s dad worsened as the episode progressed, pulling his attention away from the case. His dad even had a gun on him to help his son with the case, but then he got confused.

Ruzek being in that point of his life where he has to take care of his growing kid and his ailing father while balancing a demanding job… that's real life right there. Heavy storyline but so realistic.#ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/WpA7CY09VZ — 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 (@bleuangel88) February 27, 2025

A serial killer on the loose and a missing girl

Intelligence finally caught up with their killer, who was found bleeding out from a cut from earlier when he killed the foster mom.

Ruzek got to him first and refused aid until he got answers about Zoe. She wasn’t there, which angered Ruzek. The rest of Intelligence arrived and pulled him off the killer.

The search was on again to find Zoe. But they needed a lead. Voight got Indiana to take the death penalty off the table if the killer revealed Zoe’s location. He agreed, and Intelligence went to a house, but she wasn’t there. They discovered too late that they had been duped.

Upon returning to the hospital, they found a cop dying and the killer hanging by a makeshift noose he had made. Voight saved the cop who had nearly been killed, and Ruzek unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the killer.

Ruzek was called away because his dad tried to get in the gun safe back home and scared Makayla and their caregiver.

When he returned to work, Ruzek had the idea to retrace their steps in case Zoe had left another note. She did. From it, Intelligence was able to find her at a motel near where the killer was apprehended. Zoe was safe again.

Near the end of the episode, Ruzek finds his dad, but he no longer recognizes Ruzek. He will likely live in a facility now.

Ruzek became recommitted to finding out Zoe’s true identity. He found Zoe’s grandmother through DNA testing and lots of legwork. Zoe was reunited with her true family. She also learned her name is Marie.

