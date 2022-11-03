Chicago P.D. recap: Atwater’s job put at risk after teen dies

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. presented a new episode on Wednesday night that focused on Officer Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins).

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., viewers were introduced to the son of the chief, who may be hiding a dark secret.

Actor Jefferson White has joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Sean O’Neal, and the stage was set for Intelligence to be involved in a tricky situation.

At the beginning of the new episode, viewers were reminded that Detective Hailey Upton suspects Sean of trafficking girls, but that wasn’t the focal point of the night.

Atwater was asked by Sergeant Trudy Platt to come in and speak to new people who were on patrol, where he talked about the need to have empathy on the job.

New Intelligence member Dante Torres was part of that class and went for a drive with Atwater afterwards, leading to the crux of the episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 6 recap

While driving, Atwater and Torres got a call for a carjacking, and they responded to find a woman screaming that her son had been abducted in the process. While Torres spoke with the woman, Atwater drove after the car, only to find a man dying on the street. This was the son of the woman they had spoken to, and Atwater waited with him instead of pursuing the suspects.

The man died, leading to all of Intelligence getting called to the scene. When Upton arrived, she spoke with Hank Voight about looking into Sean O’Neal more, but that she hadn’t found anything actionable yet. Upton wanted to loop in the team, but Voight wanted to keep it quiet until they had something they could act on.

Atwater gets put in a difficult spot

Traffic cameras helped Intelligence track the carjackers back to a home. Atwater and Adam Ruzek responded and found a trio of men arguing in an alley behind the house. When they approached, the men ran, leading to a foot pursuit.

A teen that Ruzek was chasing got away, but Atwater tracked two of the men to a dead end, where he told them to put their hands up. The older man pulled out a camera to film things and started riling up the teen that was with him, who then got scared and lunged at Atwater, leading to Atwater’s gun going off and killing him.

Back at the station, Chief Patty O’Neal came in to let Voight and Atwater know that the parents of the teen who was killed had retained counsel and were claiming that their son had been murdered by CPD.

The chief wanted Atwater to take some blame for the shooting so that the city could cut a deal with the parents of the slain teen. Atwater refused, leading to some tense moments, but he didn’t get benched.

The investigation continued and they caught the man who had filmed the incident, but he wasn’t going to share the video that cleared Atwater unless they cut him a deal. Torres went undercover as a fellow prisoner and got the suspect to reveal that he had given the camera to his girlfriend to hold.

Atwater was cleared in the end by the video, and the evidence of the case revealed that the teen who died was trying to help his friend (the other teen) get out of the business of stealing cars. But the other man wasn’t going to let that happen, leading to everything that transpired.

In some other recent news about the show, it was revealed that Jesse Lee Soffer is returning in a new role.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.