Chicago P.D. returns with a mysterious new detective and an intense case

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere began with Adam Ruzek and Dante Torres at a poker game with many of Ruzek’s cop friends.

While driving home from playing poker, Ruzek and Torres accepted a call for a home invasion, and they were the first to arrive on the scene.

Once in the house, they found a man tied up in a chair and a woman tied up in the bed. The woman had been assaulted, and the assailants got away.

Intelligence took over the case, with Voight adamant that they find the men before they could offend again.

The case was tied to a crew working in the neighborhood of Ruzek’s poker friend, Detective Borkowski.

This served as the introduction of a new member of the Chicago P.D. cast, with Borkowski played by actor Tom Lipinski.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10 recap

Ruzek, Torres, and Borkowski were investigating stolen watches at a pawn shop when a call came through about another attack taking place. They took the call and came upon an active scene with suspects firing shots.

A foot pursuit began, and Borkowski radioed that he had caught a suspect. When Torres came upon them, he stated that the shoes didn’t match and that this wasn’t their guy. Borkowski still brought him in, but Torres didn’t buy the story that the suspect had gotten seriously injured by falling down the stairs.

Torres out on a limb with Chicago P.D

At the hospital, Torres went in to check on the man who had been arrested, where he came across Borkowski. The detective had cleared the man, but it also appeared that Borkowski had told him to lie about his injuries.

The house where the robbery occurred was revealed to be a murder scene, as the suspects had killed the people living there. It upped the ante in the case and had everyone on edge as they continued investigating.

The trio tracked down another suspect, and Torres took him down, and Borkowski appeared miffed that he wasn’t the one to do it. At the station, Torres asked Trudy Platt to help him print out the case files because he didn’t want to do it at his desk in front of Borkowski.

A dirty cop causing trouble for Intelligence?

Through his legwork, Torres was able to figure out that Borkowski had routinely been written up for the use of excessive force and that he had lied about the incident. Torres pulled Ruzek aside to tell him about it, and Ruzek took Torres under his wing to help.

The duo returned to the hospital and found out that Borkowski had assaulted the man but had convinced him to stay quiet because he had drugs on him. Luckily, the man saw a suspect flee the area, and he was able to identify him for Intelligence.

As the episode drew to a close, Torres and Borkowski were able to take down the final suspect before he could kill a woman. Afterward, though, Borkowski tried to intimidate Torres into laying off him, but the new Intelligence member was unwilling to back down.

This all seems set up so that we will see more from Detective Borkowski down the line and that he isn’t going to be as cordial the next time around.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.