Chicago P.D. cast: What happened to Dante Torres?

The new Chicago P.D. episode was missing actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Chicago P.D. fans wondered what had happened to Officer Dante Torres.

“Where’s Torres?” Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) asked Detective Kim Burgess midway through the latest episode.

“He took a couple of comp days off,” Burgess responded.

“Why?” Cook asked.

“I don’t know. He didn’t say,” Burgess said while exchanging a glance with Cook.

Cook nodded and went back to what she was doing.

Chicago P.D. cast members take breaks

The Chicago P.D. cast isn’t whole for every episode. Often, a character or two is missing and off doing something else.

The writers find creative ways to present that in the stories, but it is a cost-cutting measure by the production company.

Sometimes, the absences worry viewers, but there’s no reason to be alarmed.

Torres has important upcoming Chicago P.D. episodes

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, trouble is ahead for Torres on Chicago P.D.

“Reid has a scene with a vulnerable Torres, and he asks him to do something, which he then does,” actor Shawn Hatosy revealed.

Hatosy plays Deputy Chief Charlie Reid, a new Chicago P.D. Season 12 character.

Reid will soon get his hooks inside Torres, possibly putting the rest of the Intelligence team in peril.

Reid knows Torres had a relationship with his confidential informant (Gloria Perez). This complicates things and likely causes Torres to help Reid so he can protect his boss, Hank Voight.

This situation may arise during the next new episode.

Clues in the new Chicago P.D. TV promo

“We’ve got a carjacking. There’s a half a million dollars worth of dope inside,” Deputy Chief Reid says during a new Chicago P.D. episode promo.

“We need more time,” Voight is heard saying (presumably to Reid).

“Get creative. If you won’t do that, I’mma find somebody who will,” Reid responds.

This new episode airs on April 16, and it sounds like Reid is calling in those favors he referenced earlier in the season.

“Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid’s shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 18.

Below is the short TV promo, but it doesn’t tell us much about the new episode. We see Torres in a brief moment.

More from Chicago P.D.

The wedding invitations for Burgess and Ruzek were revealed. The longtime couple is finally ready to take that step forward in their relationship.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.