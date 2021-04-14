Chicago P.D. cast returns with new episode called Due Process

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Nicole Ari Parker as Samantha Miller on the Chicago P.D. Season 8 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 12 is the next new episode of the show. It doesn’t air this week, but at least NBC has released a synopsis ahead of the episode debuting.

One Chicago is taking the week off at NBC, with repeat episodes of the three shows airing on Wednesday night. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we still have some new episodes coming out before the long summer hiatus.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., a lot of time was spent on Detective Hailey Upton. It meant that we got to see actress Tracy Spiridakos on screen quite a bit as the case of a missing girl touched a nerve with her character. It caused Hailey to face some of her own childhood traumas and ended with her questioning whether she should even be a cop.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The episode also had Hailey and Jay Halstead move forward in their relationship, as they were both able to say the “L-word” before the hour was up. That’s huge for Hailey, who has been unsure about what love even was after a rough childhood. But Jay assured her that he was sticking around and they are on very stable footing now.

That’s not the case for Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess, though. In the previous episode of Chicago P.D., the younger Ruzek had to save his dad from an abduction and Kim didn’t appear sure that Adam was going to do the right thing. He was not pleased that it appeared she didn’t trust him.

The Ruzek-Burgess storyline didn’t really get resolved on-screen yet.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 12 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 12. This episode is called Due Process and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 21.

“The team pursues a crafty serial rapist; Sgt. Voight finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice.”

For most of the recent episodes of Chicago P.D., Voight has been preaching how much Intelligence has to change with the times. It seems that on Due Process, he is going to be faced with having his actions match up with his words.

Chicago P.D. Season 8 starting to wrap up

The Chicago P.D. season finale is scheduled for the end of May. That’s how close we are to the final episode of Season 8 and then the long summer hiatus before Chicago P.D. Season 9 begins in the fall. There appears to be a lot of ground left to cover this season regarding relationships and the new direction of Intelligence. Still, there are also subtle hints of a cliffhanger taking place soon.

It appears that we will get new episodes of Chicago P.D. on April 21 and April 28, but beyond that, the schedule is a bit murky at NBC. We will make sure to pass on the full docket of episodes for the One Chicago shows as soon as we learn when they will air on TV. And we should also have a promo for Due Process soon as well.

When Boden and Voight speak, people pay attention. pic.twitter.com/xc94zkqrc0 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 10, 2021

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.