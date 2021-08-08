Chicago P.D. actress Markie Post has died at the age of 70

Markie Post from Chicago P.D. and Night Court has passed away. Pic credit: NBC

Markie Post, who played Barbara “Bunny” Fletcher on the Chicago P.D. cast, has died at the age of 70. The sad news came out this weekend that the long-time actress had passed away.

According to Deadline, Post’s passing was confirmed by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

For nearly four years, Post had been battling cancer, but that battle just came to an end.

Best known for playing public defender Christine Sullivan on the NBC comedy Night Court, Post has appeared in many other television shows over the years.

Who was Markie Post on the Chicago P.D. cast?

Post appeared on 18 episodes of Chicago P.D. as the character, Barbara “Bunny” Fletcher. On the show, she was better known as a bartender and the mother of Detective Erin Lindsay. Erin was played by Sophia Bush for a number of years, leading to Bush and Post sharing a lot of screentime together.

The first episode of Chicago P.D. that Post appeared on was called Call It Macaroni (Season 2, Episode 1) and that took place in 2014. Her last appearance on the show came in 2017 when she appeared in the episode called Fork in the Road (Season 4, Episode 23).

More roles for actress Markie Post

In addition to her roles on Chicago P.D. and Night Court, Post also played Mary’s mom in the film There’s Something About Mary, Helen Portollo on The Kids Are Alright, and Terri Michaels for 65 episodes of The Fall Guy.

Post also appeared on episodes of The A-Team, Fantasy Island, Cheers, The Love Boat, Scrubs, Hearts Afire, Odd Man Out, and Scrubs.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 coming in the fall of 2021

A new season of Chicago P.D. begins this fall on NBC. It will be the ninth season for the hit One Chicago program and there is a lot of ground to cover after what took place on the Season 8 finale.

When we last saw Intelligence at work, Voight was getting rid of a body in the woods after a tense case. The good news was that Burgess had survived being taken hostage, but the bad news was that Voight was back to some of his old tricks on the show. Will Voight face some consequences when Season 9 arrives?

There is also a major One Chicago crossover in the works for early this fall. We could see the Chicago P.D. cast sharing an entire night with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, but there haven’t been any hints about the topic of this new crossover. It will be good to see the shows working hand-in-hand again.

The new season of Chicago P.D. debuts on Wednesday, September 22. Make sure to be there for the debut of the new episodes.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.