Chicago Med’s Luke Mitchell teases redemption arc for Ripley, special character appearance

Chicago Med has a dramatic new episode on March 5 that fans should not miss.

The new installment is a mini crossover with Chicago Fire, as Mouch (Christian Stolte) shows up to play the hero.

It’s also an important night for Dr. Mitch Ripley (played by Luke Mitchell).

Ripley has been through a lot during Chicago Med Season 10.

Ripley’s childhood friend Sully died of cancer, he got suspended by Sharon Goodwin after he crossed some lines, and then Dr. Hannah Asher ended their relationship.

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was left with no choice after Ripley tried to treat a man he had beaten up at a bar. And Ripley lashed out at Asher one too many times, leading her to end things.

Luke Mitchell teases a big moment on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 15

It’s a redemption episode for Dr. Mitch Ripley on March 5. He is thrust into a situation where he can rescue a mom and her child from an old abandoned well.

Things get complicated for Ripley and the trapped family, leading to Mouch and the CFD helping with the situation.

“It’s a really dramatic episode,” Mitchell said in a new interview.

“It’s a really poignant episode. It’s a really emotional episode. And it’s exactly what Ripley needs to go through at this moment,” the Chicago Med actor elaborated.

Ripley needs the chance to put someone else first, and he could use a win here.

“He puts his life on the line to save a mother and daughter. It’s not because he’s trying to prove anything to anyone. Or if he is, it’s to prove to himself that he is a good person deep down, that he is worthy of love,” Mitchell added during his interview.

But that’s not all. In addition to speaking about his character’s difficulties and how he will have important scenes with Mouch and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), Mitchell dropped a huge tease.

“And then there’s an appearance by a character that you wouldn’t expect to have an appearance in this episode. So, we’re throwing a lot at you in this episode,” Mitchell teased.

So, who will make a surprise appearance in the episode? Dr. Asher will have a new case in the ED, so he isn’t alluding to her. Was he doubling back to the reference about Mouch? Tune in on March 5 to find out!

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.