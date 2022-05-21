Chicago Med season finale: Intense promo for Season 7, Episode 22

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin on the Chicago Med season finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med season finale airs on Wednesday night, and there is clearly a lot of drama still to come.

There are a lot of storylines within the show that have been building up to the season finale, including Dr. Hannah Asher returning to the ED, Dr. Scott’s relationship with an undercover cop, and Dr. Blake dealing with a medical situation that could stop her from working.

Quite a few of the situations that have evolved this season could lead to cliffhangers during this upcoming episode, and we might even get a few additional storylines tossed in to really ramp up the drama. What we know for sure is that Sharon’s daughter is about to give birth.

Since Chicago Med Season 8 has already been ordered for the fall, the writers don’t have to conclude anything on the finale. It actually gives them more freedom to make the storylines even more dramatic.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 22 synopsis

“Will and Hannah clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant. Crockett is faced with a tough decision when Blake is in surgery. Ethan and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel. Med’s family grows,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 22.

Chicago Med season finale TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the May 25 episode of Chicago Med. It is called And Now We Come To The End, and it will serve as the 22nd episode for Season 7. It’s also the last episode before the long summer hiatus.

More news on the One Chicago season finales

NBC has released a lot of information about the Chicago Fire season finale, including a promo that shows Matthew Casey has returned to Firehouse 51. It’s going to be a big night for the show, and there have even been hints at a twist coming.

We also have a look at the Chicago P.D. season finale, where answers about what happened in the final moments of the last episode get revealed. A huge explosion took place on that night, leading to a lot of questions about who may or may not have survived the blast.

To catch up on any of the One Chicago shows, episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. can be streamed using Peacock. It’s also a great resource for fans to re-watch previous episodes ahead of the big season finales.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.