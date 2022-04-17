Chicago Med Season 7 returns with a new episode, TV promo

Brian Tree as Ethan Choi and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med will double down with its “undercover cop” storyline with the next new episode.

We will also see much more of Brian Tree as Dr. Ethan Choi, with the character now back on the show.

Within the storyline of Dr. Choi returning, there is likely to be some drama when Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) is finally forced to step aside as the head of the ED.

Despite receiving some pushback from Dr. Archer during her first few days back on the job, Jessy Schram has also returned to the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Hannah Asher.

Schram returned to the show because another main character left the Chicago Med cast.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 19 synopsis

“Will and Hannah work to save a surrogate’s baby. Charles cares for a former patient of Lonnie’s who’s on a hunger strike.

Ethan and Archer help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father. Dylan and Maggie are stumped by a drunk patient who claims to be sober,” reads the Chicago Med episode synopsis for Like A Phoenix Rising From The Ashes.

New Chicago Med TV promo

Below is the NBC TV promo running for the new episode of Chicago Med. The episode is called Like A Phoenix Rising From The Ashes, and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, April 20.

The scenes didn’t make it into the synopsis, but we see Dr. Dylan Scott interacting more with Milena Jovanovic (played by Riley Voelkel).

More news from One Chicago 2022

The night of April 20 will be filled with new episodes of each One Chicago program.

In the new episode of Chicago Fire, a plane engine will drop from the sky. It will force new firefighter Mason to show what he can do on the job.

And over on the new episode of Chicago P.D., Intelligence will be investigating a mysterious death that doesn’t present a lot of leads for them to work with.

For any Chicago Med fans who need to catch up on Season 7 episodes, the series is streaming on Peacock. The show is heading toward a season finale in late May, and then the summer hiatus will begin until Chicago Med Season 8 begins airing episodes in the fall.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.