Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 7 preview: Better Is the Enemy of Good

Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) has some important Chicago Med episodes coming up. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The last new episode of Chicago Med this month airs Wednesday night, and it is called Better Is the Enemy of Good.

This is Season 6, Episode 7 of Chicago Med, and the early previews definitely hint that we could be looking at a cliffhanger before the show takes a quick break from new 2021 episodes.

During the episode last week, Dr. Choi was exhibiting more symptoms of dealing with too much stress on the job, Anna Charles faced her dad, Maggie’s son faced a health scare, and Dr. Halstead considered different career options.

More of the ongoing story between Dr. Charles and his daughter is likely to occur as the season rolls on.

That last episode will lead into what takes place during the next episode of Chicago Med, where Halstead and Choi are going to be featured in the primary stories of the night.

We may get to see more about Crockett as well, who just revealed more information about his daughter’s death. He had a really poignant scene as the episode was coming to a close.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 7 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC released for the episode called Better Is the Enemy of Good

“Halstead runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill; his own stress and symptoms have Choi struggling to get through the day.”

Everything points to Choi having to face, head-on, the stress that he has been going through for much of Season 6. As soon as he was named the chief of the ED, Choi has sought to bring perfection to the position.

Unfortunately, it’s a job that doesn’t really adhere to the strict policies and work ethics he has been trying to push. And Dr. Charles tried to warn him about it.

Chicago Med promo: Better Is the Enemy of Good

Below is the quick promo that NBC put out in advance of the new episode. This makes it look like Choi could be sidelined due to his stressors.

Better is the Enemy of Good debuts for the first time on Wednesday, February 17. It is part of an all-new lineup of the One Chicago shows.

As a reminder, this is also the last new episode of the show airing in February. The following week, NBC will be re-showing In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission.

It served as Season 6, Episode 4 of the show and featured Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel doing everything they could to help a very sick woman.

In March, we will get to really know a new member of the Chicago Med cast.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.