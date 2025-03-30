Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17: Archer takes charge of the ED

Chicago Med returned from its latest hiatus with many continuing storylines.

Dr. Mitch Ripley was recovering after getting trapped in a well after a cave-in.

Ripley was in that well, rescuing a mother and daughter, and he pulled it off.

The heroics nearly cost Ripley his life, but they also earned him goodwill back at the hospital.

Ripley was suspended, but after he had played hero, he was reinstated.

Dr. John Frost addressed demons from his past as he finally confronted Ainsley Towne about an inappropriate relationship when they starred on a TV show together. Frost had been a teen, and Towne was in her 30s playing his mom.

We also saw Sharon Goodwin coming face-to-face with a coma patient she had helped treat 20 years prior. That patient woke up as the episode ended.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17 synopsis

Here is the synopsis for the next new episode of Chicago Med.

“Charles and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn’t want to be in his body; Lenox takes a personal day; Asher discovers a mass on a pregnant woman’s ovary,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17.

TV promo for the April 2 episode of Chicago Med

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the next new episode. Dr. Dean Archer is placed in charge of the Emergency Department.

Archer was flying solo as the ED chief until Dr. Caitlin Lenox arrived and stole some of his thunder.

He should enjoy this opportunity, but early episode photos suggest Lenox still stops by.

Or maybe Archer will break down as he realizes how much he enjoys being only a doctor again. The promo suggests that the ED will be overrun with patients.

