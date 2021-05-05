Chicago Med schedule: Tonight’s new episode kicks off May 2021

The Chicago Med cast has a lot of drama to deal with as Season 6 wraps up. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med schedule for May 2021 features four new episodes for the show. Chicago Med is new tonight, with the episode called What a Tangled Web We Weave airing for the first time on NBC.

On the last episode of the One Chicago drama, a lot of time was spent on Dr. Ethan Choi and Dr. Sean Archer going out to treat a patient who was injured during a home renovation project. The entire scene was caught in the middle of a gang gunfight that showed Archer might be suffering from some PTSD.

Two other extremely memorable moments also took place. The first was when Dr. Will Halstead revealed to Dr. Sabeena Virani (played by actress Tehmina Sunny) that he had unblinded one of the patients in the study when they had a medical emergency. She was really upset about that news. But Halstead showed that he was so committed to working on the study that he even stated he might leave the ED to focus on them.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The other main point of that episode that is going to resurface before the end of Chicago Med Season 6 is what Dr. Natalie Manning to try to help her mother out. When they found out her mother would have to go through a heart procedure, and she refused to do it, Manning stole meds that were intended for Halstead’s study. She then gave them to her mother, raising serious ethical and legal questions that will persist for a while.

Chicago Med May 2021 episode schedule

As we noted, there are still four new episodes of Chicago Med Season 6 left to air. All of them will debut in May 2021, beginning with an intense one called What a Tangled Web We Weave on May 5. Below is a breakdown of that schedule, but keep in mind that NBC could always shift things if the network found it to be necessary.

May 5: Season 6, Episode 13 called What a Tangled Web We Weave

May 12: Season 6, Episode 14 called A Red Pill, A Blue Pill

May 19: Season 6, Episode 15 called Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies

May 26: Chicago Med Season 6 finale

You just woke up at Gaffney, who’s face do you want to see? pic.twitter.com/3Xv1OYkWMM — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 4, 2021

More news from One Chicago

The May schedule for Chicago Fire is also packed with new episodes, with quite a few unresolved storylines that could be addressed before the season finale. In that regard, even the showrunner has dropped some hints about what’s to come, and some of the potential subplots could bring a lot of drama and intrigue.

Likewise, the Chicago P.D. May 2021 schedule lays out a path to the season finale, with the last episode possibly foreshadowing what could be coming for Intelligence.

Voight wasn’t completely truthful to Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller about what happened when a suspected murderer and rapist was apprehended and Jay Halstead is getting frustrated with Voight’s tactics. Both points will likely be addressed again before the season comes to a close.

Fans can also look forward to the fall, as Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 have all been ordered by NBC already.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.