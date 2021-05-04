Chicago P.D. TV schedule: A look at May 2021 episodes for Season 8

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight leading the Chicago P.D. cast on Trouble Dolls Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. TV schedule has been updated for May 2021, revealing some more specifics about how Season 8 will come to an end.

The great news for fans is that there are 16 episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 8, meaning we still have four new ones left to watch during the month of May.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Voight nearly crossed the line trying to capture a suspect who was then injured trying to jump over a railing in a warehouse. He covered up the fact that a suspended officer was on scene at the same time and that she wanted to kill the suspect to put an end to his crimes.

There could be some repercussions coming up later in regard to what Voight did here, especially since he wasn’t truthful with Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller about what had really transpired. Instead, he basically told her that she didn’t want to know and left it at that.

Before the next new episode of Chicago P.D., it might be worth it to give that episode called Due Process a second viewing to be refreshed on all of the intricacies of it. That includes Halstead being displeased with how Voight was doing his job. Again.

Chicago P.D. TV schedule

There are four episodes left on Chicago P.D. Season 8 and a schedule is shared below of when they will air on NBC. Keep in mind that this is just a tentative schedule and that NBC could shift things if the network needs to. Each date also corresponds to a Wednesday night at 10/9c.

May 5: Season 8, Episode 13 called Trouble Dolls

May 12: Season 8, Episode 14 called Safe

May 19: Season 8, Episode 15 called The Right Thing

May 26: Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale

One Chicago season finales coming up quickly

As noted in the schedule above, the One Chicago season finales are scheduled for May 26. NBC already announced that as the date for the Chicago Med Season 6 finale, the Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale, and the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale.

Additionally, for any fans that hadn’t heard the great news yet, Chicago P.D. Season 9 has already been ordered by the network. It means that we can all look forward to more episodes of the show during the 2021-2022 television season. Even if Season 8 ends on a cliffhanger, we can look forward to Season 9 debuting in the fall.

For now, though, we can all sit back and enjoy a lot of new content from the three Chicago-based shows to round out the month of May. There are a lot of storylines that still need resolution, so there could be a lot of drama coming to our television screens over the next few weeks.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.