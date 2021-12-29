Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.: Tonight’s episode synopses

Brett and Herrmann found themselves in hot water on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all return tonight as NBC starts to get back to its regularly scheduled programs.

The downside is that these One Chicago episodes for December 29 are repeats, but the upside is that they are all good episodes.

The One Chicago shows will begin rolling out new episodes on Wednesday, January 5, with an important Chicago Fire episode on the docket.

But before the Winter 2022 episodes start popping up on the schedule, some interesting content from earlier in Fall 2021 is going to be re-shown.

One Chicago episode synopses for December 29

Fans who have missed watching Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. during the winter hiatus can tune in beginning at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 29 to re-watch some current season content. It all begins with a Chicago Med episode designed to introduce new characters.

December 29 Chicago Med episode synopsis

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 3 will air again at 8/7c on December 29. This episode is called Be the Change You Want to See and it aired for the first time on October 6, 2021.

The synopsis for the episode reads, “Dylan and Will deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission. A wealthy donor makes inappropriate advances toward Stevie. Vanessa, Crockett, and Charles try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery.”

Chicago Fire December 29 episode synopsis

At 9/8c on December 29, NBC is airing Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 2. This episode is called Head Count and it featured a daring rescue that Matthew Casey took part in. An important moment also takes place when Herrmann calls Brett to help on a call but uses his personal cell to do it.

The synopsis for this Chicago Fire episode reads, “A video of Casey from the roof rescue goes viral. Mouch sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51. Herrmann breaks protocol.”

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for December 29

The night of December 29 ends with a Chicago P.D. episode called Rage. This was the Chicago P.D. Season 9 premiere and it picks up right after Voight and Upton “dealt” with Roy Walton in the previous season finale.

The synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 reads, “Officer Kim Burgess fights for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper. Dep. Supt. Sam Miller is desperate to find her son’s killer. Voight and Upton deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision. Ruzek struggles with the pressure of the situation.”

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.