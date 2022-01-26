Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. hiatus schedule has begun

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins and Hanako Greensmith as Violet at the CFD Gala on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on hiatus and a new episode of the drama won’t be seen for a while.

The break technically began when the last new episode of Chicago P.D. debuted on January 19. That episode centered around the new informant that Voight has his team working with.

Earlier in the night, we saw Ethan Choi return on a new episode of Chicago Med, and then the saga about Jason Pelham’s career played out on Chicago Fire.

Luckily, the episodes were all quite good, setting up some future storylines and giving One Chicago fans something good to hold on to during a long winter hiatus.

Winter 2022 schedule for One Chicago

Below is a layout for the next month of Wednesday nights at NBC. There are a few nights with repeat episodes being shown, and then a break of no episodes at all while the Winter 2022 Olympics take place.

January 26: Repeat episodes of One Chicago

February 2: Repeat episodes of One Chicago

February 9: Winter Olympics

February 16: Winter Olympics

February 23: New episodes (No. 13 for each show this season)

A look ahead at Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

On Chicago Med, interesting storylines are taking shape in the backdrop. Including the possibility of relationships between Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Stevie Hammer, as well as between Dr. Pamela Blake and Dr. Crockett Marcel.

With Chicago Fire, the roadblocks that were in the way of a wedding between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide have been removed, possibly paving the way for Matthew Casey to return from Portland for an episode or two near the end of Season 10. He has to be there to be the best man for Severide’s wedding.

And then there is the new dynamic between Jay Halstead and Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. It definitely sets up the future of Intelligence, with the eventuality of someone needing to take over the team should Voight get killed or go too far.

There are still lots of great episodes for each of the One Chicago dramas ready to air this spring, but the hiatus is always difficult to maneuver. Until the shows finally return, episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.