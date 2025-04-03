Chicago Med cast adds Amy Acker as Heather Williams

The new Chicago Med episode made a joke about names early in the night.

A new travel nurse joked about having Dr. Asher and Dr. Archer on the same team.

That makes it more amusing that actress Amy Acker joined the show.

It was a busy day in the Emergency Department, and Dr. Archer was in charge after Dr. Lenox took a personal day.

The doctors were struggling. Archer was despondent after he learned that his ex-wife and mother to his son had died. Lenox was emotional because she had a terminal patient she was sitting with.

Archer then took it upon himself to track down the source of a heart donated to a 12-year-old patient. The young kid was convinced the previous owner wanted it out of him.

That led Dr. Archer to the door of Heather Williams (played by Amy Acker).

Who is Heather Williams on Chicago Med?

Heather’s daughter died, and her heart went to Milo (the 12-year-old patient).

Heather wanted nothing to do with the case, as she was heartbroken after losing her daughter.

Archer convinced her to go to the hospital to convince the kid he was worthy of the heart.

Heather checked on the child, and Milo told her how he felt. He admitted to feeling guilty for his parents arguing so often. Milo blamed himself for the arguments.

Heather helped get the boy through his struggles. She promised him that her daughter wanted to share her heart with him.

The chat served as a healing moment for Heather and Milo.

Who is Amy Acker on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17?

Amy Acker is best known for playing Root on Person of Interest.

Amy played Winifred Burkle on Angel, Kelly Peyton on Alias, and Lin in The Cabin in the Woods (2011 film).

Recently, Amy was on The Watchful Eye as Tory and 9-1-1: Lone Star as Catherine.

This was probably a one-off for Amy on the Chicago Med cast, but she was a great addition to the episode.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.