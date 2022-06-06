Chicago Med cast: Actress has intriguing crossover idea with a non-One Chicago show

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 8 arrives in Fall 2022 with important storylines that need to be addressed. But one member of the Chicago Med cast has a really intriguing idea for a crossover involving one of NBC’s shows not based in the same city.

S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays boss Sharon Goodwin at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center on Chicago Med, wants to do a crossover with her old show. Merkerson played Lt. Anita Van Buren for years on Law & Order: SVU.

For 390 episodes, Merkerson starred on SVU next to Mariska Hargitay (she plays Olivia Benson). The ladies are still friends, and since both programs are on NBC, it does open an interesting door.

The people on One Chicago and Law & Order exist within the same television world, as do the three FBI shows that air on Tuesday nights. Voight and Intelligence have worked with Benson before on three different episodes of Chicago P.D., and Hailey Upton appeared on an episode of FBI.

A small Chicago Med and Law & Order: SVU crossover?

“We’d have to go as ‘Med,'” Merkerson told Today in a recent interview. “I think it would be like really cool if at some point we do a crossover, and Olivia Benson and I cross paths and we make a stop — a moment to say—.”

It certainly seems possible for a case that Benson is working on to send her to Chicago, where she could cross paths with Goodwin. Maybe it is as easy as her working with Voight again, and they end up with some scenes in Med, where Goodwin happens to be working that day.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Sad news came out recently when it was revealed that the dog in Chicago Fire has died. She passed away after she completed filming the season finale for Fire, with her trainer letting people know what happened.

As Chicago Fire Season 11 approaches, it will be interesting to see how the writers handle that particular storyline. And it’s going to be very exciting to see how that Chicago Fire finale cliffhanger plays out.

There will also be some dramatic moments to open up the new season of Chicago Med, as there are several characters caught in a big fire at the apartment building that Will Halstead now owns.

The summer hiatus will seem really long for the One Chicago shows, but Peacock allows fans to stream all previous seasons during the downtime.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.