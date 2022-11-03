Chicago Fire recap: Fire Cop called in by OFI, gets help from Seager replacement

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire Season 11 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire returned with a new episode on Wednesday night, ending a brief hiatus this fall.

When we last saw the folks at Firehouse 51, they were hosting a haunted house for the neighborhood.

The new episode began with small talk at the station, including Sylvie Brett chatting with Violet Mikami about her paramedicine program.

As some were discussing their previous night at Molly’s, Mouch noted that new firefighter Sam Carver remains a mystery to everyone.

The tones went off, and the crew responded to a fire at a jewelry store. Out front, bystanders were getting in the way while trying to grab diamonds all over the sidewalk.

Stella Kidd stated it looked like a bomb went off, while Kelly Severide retorted that an explosion likely occurred deep inside the store.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 6 recap

After the fire was put out at the jewelry store, Captain Tom Van Meter popped by the station to talk to Severide about the blast. He believed it was intentional to destroy cases holding some important items.

Van Meter noted that Wendy Seager was out of town and couldn’t help investigate the arson, leading to Kidd stepping up to help Severide with a side investigation. Fire Cop was in action with a new sidekick.

Two suspects emerged, with one being the owner, who was suing the department for damaging his store and not being careful while putting out the fire. The other suspect started as a fire victim, but clues pointed to his possible involvement.

It turned out that the fire victim had set off the explosion and that he had a stash of diamonds in his pocket when he was transported away. He then hid them in the ambulance to retrieve them later. Kidd was instrumental in solving the case, and she may have a new calling.

"…and this is me and Stella getting married." pic.twitter.com/qMAPCc2fgp — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 3, 2022

More from Chicago Fire episode called All-Out Mystery

One of the other big storylines of the episode was Joe Cruz and his wife, Chloe Cruz, taking steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Paperwork had come in to help them officially adopt Javi, and they were very excited about the news.

Upon applying, though, they ran into a roadblock due to Joe’s brother having had ties to a gang back in 2012 and 2014. Though he wasn’t affiliated any longer, it was a big red flag to the adoption process. More to come on that story.

Blake Gallo, Darren Ritter, and Mouch decided to try to bond with Carver by going to a bar that he frequented. The half-baked idea came from Gallo, who felt that maybe Carver was uncomfortable going to Molly’s.

Though a fight took place that Carver started with other people, the plan worked. He later told the trio that he would meet them at Molly’s the next day.

Recently, actor Jake Lockett spoke about his character (Sam Carver) and how more will be revealed in the coming weeks. He also provided a pretty big hint about where the story might be heading.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.