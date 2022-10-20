Chicago Fire presents a haunted house and fresh relationship drama in new episode

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire debuted a new Halloween episode on Wednesday night, giving the people of Firehouse 51 a lot to keep them busy.

The night started out with Chief Boden letting everyone know that Sylvie Brett would be in charge of the open house that had been approved for the station.

Brett had some ideas on how to make it fun for the kids, but Mouch, Cruz, and Tony talked her into doing a haunted house.

Throughout the rest of the episode, the haunted house was slowly put together, including using a guillotine prop from a call that the team had gone on. During that call, a man got stuck in the guillotine and had to be rescued by Truck.

Two other overarching stories took place during the episode, with one being Blake Gallo fearing Herrmann was about to find out that he was sleeping with Herrmann’s niece.

And in the other story, Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide were trying to help a young girl after she got kicked out of her home.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5 recap

The first call of the night was to a house where a mom and her daughter were fighting. The neighbor had called the fire department because he thought they would respond more quickly. The mother kicked out her 15-year-old, and Kidd brought her back to the fire station to wait for her dad to come pick her up.

It turned out that the teen was lying about her dad, as he had died four months prior. She was arguing with her mom about it because she blamed her mom for his death. He had been an addict when he got kicked out, and then he overdosed and the kid blamed the mom. Thanks to Kidd and Severide, the family got reunited before the end of the episode.

Chicago Fire’s haunted house

The second call of the episode involved the man getting stuck in a guillotine that his wife donated to the fire station. And then the big call came later when Firehouse 51 responded to a mortuary being on fire.

At the mortuary fire, the firefighters had to rescue the owner who was in a room full of bodies. During the rescue, Sam Carver got caught in an explosion, but Gallo helped him out of the fire. Carver was bruised, but overall okay, and he told Gallo that he owed him one.

Gallo called in that favor right away, stemming from a night where he had helped out Herrmann by covering the bar (Molly’s). Herrmann’s niece was the only other person there, and they got very familiar at the bar. Later, Gallo found out that there were cameras, and he got Carver to delete the footage before Herrmann could see it.

As for the haunted house, Boden took over and helped them make it really gore-filled and scary. They were all very proud of themselves until it turned out that a class of kindergarteners were the first guests of the night. Boden had them quickly tone it down.

Chicago Fire relationship drama

The relationship between Gallo and Herrmann’s niece is advancing, and he told Violet about it all. Ritter also put himself out there to try to date another firefighter, who Violet convinced him to ask out. But on the “date” that Ritter planned, the other man brought his girlfriend along, setting him up for a lot of embarrassment.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.