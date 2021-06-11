Chicago Fire enters syndication deal to air 16 episodes each week

Jesse Spencer stars as Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire is heading to Ion Television beginning this month.

A syndication deal was reached between NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Ion for all nine seasons of the hit drama.

While fans of the show wait for Chicago Fire Season 10 to begin in the fall on NBC, all previous episodes can be re-watched this summer on Ion.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

According to a report by Deadline, the deal is going to make the episodes immediately available for Ion to air on a weekly basis.

When does Chicago Fire premiere on Ion Television?

Chicago Fire will debut on June 15 for Ion. Already, there are 16 episodes showing up on the television schedule for its first week on the network.

According to Comcast, the episodes will begin airing at 11 a.m. PT/ET each Tuesday, with the pilot making its debut this Tuesday. From there, 16 episodes of Chicago Fire will air, taking viewers deep into the night.

For die-hard fans of the show, this is going to be a dream come true, especially since the episodes will be shown in the order that they were released. It will allow people to tune in at their convenience, or to set up the DVR to record a great episode from the past.

‘Chicago Fire’: Ion TV To Air All Nine Seasons Of Dick Wolf Drama Starting Next Week https://t.co/ovZekbelSF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 11, 2021

Chicago Fire Season 10 airing on NBC

The new season of Chicago Fire will debut in the fall of 2021 on NBC. We expect new episodes to arrive around the end of September or at the beginning of October.

There are a lot of questions about the Chicago Fire cast based on that epic finale from Season 9, including who may or may not survive that water rescue. A lot of fans are worried about Joe Cruz, who we hope is going to be on the show for many years to come.

Some great news was also revealed by the showrunner, where he stated that a major crossover is planned for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. That will be fun to watch because the network wasn’t able to do a true crossover during the past television season.

We expect some One Chicago casting news to also come out this summer, especially with how many people left the Chicago Med cast during Season 6. Hopefully, there isn’t much news in that regard when it comes to Chicago Fire, as it could serve as heavy foreshadowing that one or more people did not escape that boat situation.

Who wants to watch some #OneChicago episodes with us tonight? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VZjZtFLWbG — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) June 2, 2021

Chicago Fire begins airing syndicated episodes on Ion on June 15. Chicago Fire returns with Season 10 in the fall of 2021 on NBC.