One Chicago crossover: Why haven’t Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. crossed over this season?

Adriyan Rae joined the Chicago Fire cast as Gianna Mackey. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

There has not been a One Chicago crossover during the current television season, and fans continue to wonder when Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will link up for another epic event.

It has always been a luxury for NBC and television viewers that the three Chicago-based shows all air on Wednesday night.

It has allowed for a continuous stream of crossover episodes to take place, often beginning during Chicago Med, continuing through Chicago Fire, and bringing closure during Chicago P.D. on a single night.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Mini-crossovers are also possible with the One Chicago shows, where one of the main characters from one show pops up on one of the other ones for an evening.

That’s what took place during the Chicago Fire episode called Rattle Second City this fall. Kim Burgess from Chicago P.D. (played by Marina Squerciati) showed up during a police-involved event.

It’s often much easier to do mini-crossovers because doctors from Med can show up on Fire, the detectives from P.D. can easily show up on any of the shows, and it is easy to work with the schedules of a singular actor or actress in that fashion.

Why hasn’t there been a full One Chicago crossover?

While filming these shows during the coronavirus pandemic, it has been challenging for any television shows to cross over. Each of them has its own safety protocols set up to protect the casts and crews.

With that happening, it becomes complicated to cross over an entire cast. It’s just not as safe as it used to be, and there are several hoops to jump through.

There have been rumors of a One Chicago crossover taking place at some point this spring, but we don’t have a confirmation on that from NBC or the showrunners.

It may turn out that we have to wait for the fall 2021 episodes to get one of those long-awaited full crossovers again.

Catch up on Ritter's act of kindness on #OneChicago last night. Streaming now: https://t.co/GarE2zofYj pic.twitter.com/5gx0ggUayN Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons February 18, 2021

Many more episodes to go this season

Even though we are in the middle of a new winter hiatus for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., there are still a lot of new episodes left to air before we head into the summer months.

The assumption is that the shows will return on March 10 and run a few consecutive weeks with new content.

That’s a long time to wait to find out if Sylvie Brett and Greg Grainer’s date on Chicago Fire went well. It also feels like a long time until we will find out if Dr. Ethan Choi will quickly recover from his medical incident.

Looks like Ruzek found himself a live one. 👀 #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/fMMI7UUHZZ — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 19, 2021

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.