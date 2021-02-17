Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med cast? Dr. Ethan Choi in trouble

Brian Tee stars as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med cast member Brian Tee has played Dr. Ethan Choi on the show since the series premiere. He continues to be one of the most important characters on the show, even though there are times when viewers get a tad frustrated with the decisions made by Choi.

When Choi became the chief of the ED, he again started frustrating fans as well as other characters on the show due to his quest for perfection. But as Dr. Charles tried to explain to him, this isn’t a job that can be done perfectly, especially when it is impossible to predict what medical emergency might come through the doors next.

Now, Choi is about to have a medical emergency of his own. Brought on by the stress that he has been placing on himself, the promo for the new episode of Chicago Med shows Choi going down while on shift. It is where the fears that fans have about the future of the character are stemming from.

Another piece of the equation is that the episode on February 17 is the final one during the month of February, suggesting it could end on a cliffhanger before the show goes on another brief hiatus. But maybe that’s not reason enough to get worried.

Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med cast?

Despite the character of Dr. Ethan Choi going through a difficult episode when it comes to his health, we have faith that he is going to pull through it. There have been no hints from NBC or the producers of the One Chicago shows that Brian Tee is considering leaving the show. And there don’t seem to any plans to write Ethan Choi out of the show, either.

A new character is also joining the Chicago Med cast that has ties to Choi’s past, suggesting that Choi needs to be around to interact with them in the near future. That also increases our level of certainty that Tee won’t be leaving the Chicago Med cast this season.

More new One Chicago episodes

In addition to Chicago Med airing a new episode on February 17, there are also going to be new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. before the night comes to a close on NBC.

After Chicago Med concludes, a new episode of Chicago Fire tips off. This one revolves around someone setting fires in public and hints at Cruz getting caught in the middle of one. That’s when Severide and Casey are going to start conducting their own investigation. That always leads to interesting moments of the show.

Wednesday night comes to a close with a new episode of Chicago P.D. that has Ruzek working with someone from his past. The promo hints that there are going to be a lot of tense moments before the hour comes to an end. It’s also possible that the show gets left on a cliffhanger that won’t be resolved until March.

Not us posting Upstead kissing for no reason. 😏 #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/jyh1rs6lYM — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 17, 2021

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.