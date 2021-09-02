Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med casts featured on epic new poster for Fall 2021 seasons

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland on the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A fun new poster for the casts of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago med was released today by NBC.

Shared below, this new One Chicago advertisement is already helping to create some additional buzz about the Fall 2021 episodes of each show.

Fans of the show will immediately notice there are new members of the Chicago Med cast being featured. Here is a breakdown of those two new people, and they are going to have an early impact on the show.

Chicago Fire fans will have to try hard not to read too much into the fact that Harold Capp from Rescue Squad 3 (played by Randy Flagler) is missing from the shot. We won’t get too much into that here.

One Chicago returns to Wednesday nights on NBC

We are just a few weeks away from the season premieres of the One Chicago shows on Wednesday, September 22. That’s why this particular poster is exciting to see. We also get to see the new slogan that will accompany the Fall 2021 episodes.

“One night. One heart.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago brings out the best in all of us. ❤️🧡💙 Don't miss the season premiere of #OneChicago September 22 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/fivNGAv4MC — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 2, 2021

More news from the One Chicago shows

The Chicago Med Season 6 finale was the last episode for Dr. Natalie Manning. Actress Torrey DeVitto has moved on to other things, which could be a shocking revelation for fans who didn’t know the character was officially leaving.

Nurse April Sexton is also gone from the Chicago Med cast. Actress Yaya DaCosta opted not to return for more episodes, and it will create a void in the recovery that Dr. Ethan Choi has to go through after he got shot.

We do have some potential Chicago Fire spoilers about the outcome of that botched boat rescue. This is tentative information, though, so make sure to tune in for the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere to find out for sure who emerges from the water.

And here are some synopsis spoilers for the Chicago P.D. premiere episode. The police drama has a lot of ground to cover after several storylines were left up in the air at the end of Season 8.

Again, remember to tune in on Wednesday, September 22, to see the new seasons of each Chicago-based show begin. There is still time to re-watch the season finales from last spring for each show, which is highly recommended since all three shows had their own cliffhangers.

Just here to brighten your day with Mouch receiving the Award of Valor. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/35WRjGkSWT — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) June 29, 2021

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c each Wednesday on NBC.