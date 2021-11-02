Chicago Fire cast: Spoilers about Casey’s replacement revealed

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden and Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham on Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian Burros Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire cast spoilers have been revealed about the next episode of the show.

We now know who is officially stepping in for Matthew Casey at Firehouse 51 and that character needs to be prepared for a lot of backlash.

Chicago Fire fans were very upset when Jesse Spencer decided to leave the show. It meant that Matthew Casey would no longer be one of the leaders at Firehouse 51 and that new blood was going to enter the picture.

But the show must go on. And on Wednesday night, we are going to meet the man who will be on Truck 81 for the time being.

Chicago Fire cast gets a new lieutenant

Actor Brett Dalton has joined the Chicago Fire cast as interim Lieutenant Jason Pelham. This is going to be a recurring role, with Dalton’s first episode slated to be the one called Whom Shall I Fear? on Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire fans who had hoped or thought that Stella Kidd would get the open spot will have to take a pause because it can’t happen while she is off working on her Girls on Fire program.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

That drama about Kidd “is going to be a hot topic of conversation through this next batch of episodes — whether they’re going to hold a spot for her while she’s off doing her good work for Girls on Fire,” showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine.

Chicago Fire cast changes happen frequently

A lot of changes to the Chicago Fire cast have happened over the years, so it is definitely not surprising to see someone new joining the firehouse. The question that will hang over the show for a while, though, is just how long actor Brett Dalton will be on the show. Is this just a recurring role with an end date? Or is the character Jason Pelham going to be around for a while?

The first Chicago Fire episode for Brett Dalton is on Wednesday, November 3 at 9/8c on NBC. His job might also be a little tougher as the attention of Kelly Severide is divided between his duties at the firehouse and that of the arson investigation that he has asked to take part in. It sets the stage for a lot of intrigue and drama during the next new episode.

As for Brett Dalton’s acting credits, he has been involved in a lot of projects, including starring as Grant Ward on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Dalton has also appeared in the TV movies Cooking with Love (as Stephen Harris), Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (as Chris Dempsey), and Just My Type (Martin Clayborne). He will also appear in One December Night as Jason very soon.

Alright everyone! Are you ready to fall in love with the dreamy @IMBrettDalton during tonight’s #SpringFling premiere of #JustMyType at 9PM on @hallmarkchannel! Don’t miss it! He has a really cute dog too!🐕♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/J1hGvHZdf0 — BrettDalton·org (@BrettDaltonOrg) March 29, 2020

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.