Chandler Groff’s role in Outer Banks: How he’s connected to JJ and his impact on Season 4

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 stunned viewers with an explosive revelation about JJ Maybank’s family origins, reshaping the trajectory of the series.

JJ, the rebellious Pogue, learns that his real parents are not the abusive Luke Maybank and a presumed mother, but Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff—a wealthy and dangerous figure tied to the rival Kooks.

This bombshell shakes JJ to his core, altering the way he views his identity.

As someone who has long identified as a Pogue, JJ now grapples with the unsettling truth that he is biologically linked to the Kooks, a group he despises.

Chandler Groff, his true father, is part of a larger, darker scheme. Groff, in partnership with a shady real estate agent, Hollis Robinson, is eyeing valuable properties such as Goat Island.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Beyond land acquisition, Groff is also deeply involved in the race for Blackbeard’s treasure, specifically the amulet and the Blue Crown, which JJ and the Pogues are also hunting.

How JJ’s parentage impacts Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2

JJ’s journey becomes increasingly complicated as he struggles to reconcile his identity, loyalty to his friends, and the legacy of his newfound family. The emotional weight of discovering his biological roots as a Kook threatens to pull him away from the Pogues, setting the stage for an intense inner conflict that will dominate the second part of Season 4.

Luke Maybank’s confession, which comes in a moment of desperation, turns JJ’s world upside down. Luke reveals that JJ’s real mother, Larissa Genrette, died on a boat called the Albatross—a key element that links JJ’s past to the Kooks.

Luke, who had raised JJ after Larissa’s death, admits to keeping this secret for years, further alienating JJ from the man he once thought was his father.

Chandler Groff’s parentage reveals changes course for the Pogues

With this revelation, JJ is set on a collision course with his real father, Chandler Groff, a man who appears to be one of the season’s primary antagonists. As JJ struggles with the implications of his heritage, the stakes continue to rise for the Pogues, who are now facing increased danger in their quest for treasure.

As Part 2 looms, viewers are eager to see how JJ will handle the intense pressure and whether his loyalty to the Pogues will survive this personal crisis.

As the hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure intensifies, the season promises even more high-stakes action, emotional drama, and unexpected twists.

Fans won’t have to wait long, as Part 2 will be released on Netflix on November 7, 2024.