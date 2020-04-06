Bull returns to CBS with new episode tonight

A new episode of Bull airs tonight on CBS as the show returns to its regular time slot.

Season 4 of Bull is going to come to an end sooner than expected, as it won’t be able to fulfill the 22-episode order from the network this year.

For fans of the show, it will just be great to have some new episodes airing, even if the season finale is going to come up quickly.

Bull Season 4, Episode 18: Off the Rails

The April 6 episode of the show is called “Off the Rails,” and the title pertains directly to the main plot points.

According to CBS, TAC is going to be representing a train engineer that has no memory of a fatal crash that he caused. This is a result of a brain injury that he suffered during the collision.

The task placed in front of Bull and his team is to get a jury together that will place shared blame at the feet of the engineer’s corporate employer.

Bull guest stars for Season 4, Episode 18 include Craig muMs Grant as Walter Mora, Frank Whaley as Ray Peterman, Hilary Ward as Gloria Mora, Gregory Abbey as ADA Donoghue, and Willie C. Carpenter as Judge Robinson.

Bull Season 4 continues, season finale coming?

As we previously reported, CBS is going to air an older episode of the show on Saturday, April 11. That will be a rebroadcast of Bull Season 3, Episode 6, which was called “Fool Me Twice.”

Then, on Monday, April 13, Bull Season 4 continues with Episode 19. That new episode is called “The Sovereigns,” and it has TAC representing an idealistic judge who is on trial for obstruction of justice.

Actress Kelcy Griffin is guest-starring as Judge Duggan for that particular episode. It will also feature Armando Riesco as AUSA Olsen and Xander Berkeley as Judge Hollingsworth.

It’s possible that Bull Season 4, Episode 19, is the season finale, but CBS hasn’t announced that fact just yet.

What we do know is that the episode scheduled for Monday, April 20, is another rebroadcasted one, suggesting that CBS is going to run out of new episodes before that day hits.

Bull Season 5 on CBS?

CBS hasn’t yet revealed if it plans to renew or cancel Bull at the end of Season 4. That information will likely come out a bit later.

Over at FOX, Deputy just got canceled, which means that actress Yara Martinez could return to the Bull cast as Izzy Colon if the writers and producers wanted to have her more involved in Bull Season 5.

She appeared on 13 episodes of Deputy this winter.

The Bull ratings over the final new episodes of Season 4 might just dictate whether or not CBS brings the show back for another year.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.